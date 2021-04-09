From April 15, travelers arriving into the Republic of Ireland from the United States and Canada, among other countries, will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine with limited exemptions.

The Irish government has today, April 9, published changes to the list of countries that it deems "high risk." Travelers from these high-risk countries will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in the Republic of Ireland.

Regardless of your nationality, you must complete mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in the Republic of Ireland if you arrive from any of the designated high-risk countries, even if only transiting through one of the high-risk countries and even if remaining airside.

If you arrive in the Republic of Ireland without a negative or 'not detected' PCR test, regardless of where you arrived from, you must complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine in a designated hotel.

If you come to Ireland from any country not deemed 'high risk,' you must quarantine at home provided you have a negative or 'not detected' PCR test.

There are some limited exemptions to mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland.

If a traveler does not fulfill the legal requirement for mandatory hotel quarantine, they are committing an offense and can be fined up to €2,500 or a prison sentence of up to six months, or both.

Mandatory hotel quarantine arrangements must be pre-booked in advance of travel and come at the expense of the traveler. Travelers can book their mandatory hotel quarantine reservations online here.

You can view all the current restrictions on arrivals into the Republic of Ireland here.

The Irish government says the aim of mandatory quarantine is to protect the population from challenges posed by new variants of concern.

It is important to note that the list of designated states will be subject to change at short notice and passengers are required to check the list before traveling to Ireland, to be sure of their obligations.

Here is the list of "high risk" countries subject to mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in the Republic of Ireland as of April 9:

Africa

Removed : Mauritius as of April 9

: Mauritius as of April 9 Added : Kenya as of April 15

: Kenya as of April 15 Angola

Botswana

Burundi

Cape Verde

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Asia

Removed: Israel as of April 9

Added : Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan as of April 15

: Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan as of April 15 Bahrain

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

The Philippines

United Arab Emirates

Europe

Removed : Albania as of April 9

: Albania as of April 9 Added : Armenia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France

Italy, Luxembourg, Turkey, and Ukraine as of April 15

: Armenia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France Italy, Luxembourg, Turkey, and Ukraine as of April 15 Albania

Andorra

Austria

Kosovo

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

North Macedonia

San Marino

Serbia

North America

Removed : Saint Lucia as of April 9

: Saint Lucia as of April 9 Added : Bermuda, Canada, United States of America as of April 15

: Bermuda, Canada, United States of America as of April 15 Puerto Rico

Oceania

Wallis and Futuna

South America

Added: Curaçao as of April 15

Curaçao as of April 15 Argentina

Aruba

Bolivia

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

French Guiana

Guyana

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

You can learn more about traveling to the Republic of Ireland during the pandemic here.

