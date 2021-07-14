Vaccination, Passenger Locator Forms, emergency brake, quarantine - a look at what applies to travelers coming and going in the Republic of Ireland from Monday, July 19.

In an update published today, July 14, the Irish government said that the current advice remains to avoid all non-essential travel.

However, from Monday, July 19, new advice and rules relating to international travel will come into effect in the Republic of Ireland.

You can view all of Ireland's international travel advice here. If you are planning to travel to the Republic of Ireland, you are strongly encouraged to stay up to date with the country's travel regulations which could change at any time.

The following information was published by the Department of the Taoiseach and Ireland's Department of Health on July 14:

Traveling from the Republic of Ireland to other destinations

It is important to check the public health advice and restrictions in place in the country you plan to travel to from the Republic of Ireland.

Traveling to the Republic of Ireland

Passengers arriving into the Republic of Ireland must fill out a Passenger Locator Form. The Passenger Locator Form system was moved entirely online earlier this month.

Passengers arriving into the Republic of Ireland from inside EU/EEA (EU + Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway)

From July 19, subject to the prevailing public health situation, Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel originating within the EU/EEA. The DCC will make it easier to travel to and from these countries.

Passengers arriving into the Republic of Ireland from outside EU/EEA (EU + Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway)

To protect its citizens against importation of variants of COVID-19, an ‘emergency brake’ mechanism will be coordinated at EU level to react swiftly to the emergence of a variant of concern or variant of interest.

Government advice will be to avoid travel to a country where the emergency brake has been applied.

If your journey originates in a country to which an emergency brake has not been applied:

If you have valid proof of vaccination, no travel-related testing or quarantine will be necessary.

If you do not have valid proof of vaccination, you will need to: present evidence of a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country self-quarantine undergo post-arrival testing - this will be provided through the HSE



If your journey originates in a country to which an emergency brake has been applied

If you have valid proof of vaccination, you will need to: produce a negative result from a RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival undergo self-quarantine undergo post-arrival testing - this will be provided through the HSE

If you do not have valid proof of vaccination, you will need to: produce evidence of a negative result from a PCR test undertaken no more than 72 hours before arrival undergo mandatory hotel quarantine undergo post-arrival testing



Learn more about the EU Digital COVID Certificate here.

[Editor's Note: As of July 14, the EU is recommending that travel restrictions on more than 20 non-EU countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, be relaxed. There is currently no "emergency brake" applied to these countries, though that could change.]

