Interested in buying property in Portugal or Spain? Then you’ll want to tune in to IdealHomesTV, otherwise known as IHTV, this Friday, February 19, 2021, at 5 pm London/Lisbon | 12pm EST.

On its third episode, IHTV brings to you an array of fantastic properties for sale in Portugal and Spain as well as never before seen or heard of exclusive offers! To see what’s on offer and tune in, simply head on over to IdealHomesInternational.com, fill in your details, and they will send you the link to watch exclusively!

IdealHomes TV was established due the success of the multitude of webinars Ideal Homes has done over the past 12 months due to the current travel restrictions. This way, you are able to see what amazing deals and stunning properties they have available across Portugal and Spain without leaving the comfort of your home.

Make sure to sign up for FREE and join Angela Worrall, CEO, and Sasha Sharpley, Real Estate Expert, as they take you around not one, but two, brand new, luxury developments! You’ll have access to never seen or heard of before discounts and offers so you don’t want to miss it!

You’ll even be able to hear from the developer himself as they discuss what is currently available and what’s coming up as one of the developments has not yet been launched to the public.

Taking place every Friday at 5 pm London/Lisbon | 12pm EST, you’ll be kept up to date on what’s the latest with the real estate market in both Portugal and Spain.

Ideal Homes International is a multi-award-winning real estate agency based in Portugal with offices in the Algarve and Spain. It has an established reputation for best-in-class service trusted by savvy buyers and expert investors looking to buy holiday homes, permanent residences, and investment properties around the world.

They are leading property experts who can assist with finding the right property, obtaining financing with their in-house mortgage broker, currency exchange services, legal and tax services along with designing and custom build properties with reputable builders and architects.

Their YouTube channel is filled with informative information about buying property overseas, which you can check out here.

Ideal Homes TV is a fantastic way of obtaining insider knowledge from experts and professionals in all fields while gaining access to exclusive deals and luxury properties. Make sure you tune in every Friday at 5 pm GMT / 12 pm EST!

For more information, you can call the team at Ideal Homes International on 00351 289 513 434 or send an email at Info@IdealHomesInternational.com. You can also check them out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.