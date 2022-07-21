Stay at the Hard Rock Hotel and get a feel for the real Dublin as you stroll the cobblestone streets of Temple Bar and explore many of the capital's key attractions which are all within walking distance.

The Hard Rock Hotel Dublin has retained and restored the original red brick façade of 1912 and inside the interiors and bedrooms are completely reimagined, offering an upscale 4-star luxury experience for guests.

Hard Rock Hotel's are known the world over for being the home to priceless music memorabilia and Dublin is no different. During your stay, you can view items from artists such as David Bowie, Phil Lynott, Hozier, The Rolling Stones, U2, and even Kurt Cobain.

The hotel’s specially curated art collection also features unique work from some of Ireland’s most talented hands including Jim Fitzpatrick, Helen O’Higgins and Neil Powell celebrating the heroes of Irish music and culture in their own unique style.

If you want to delve in and learn more about Dublin's incredible music history then look no further than the Rock & Stroll walking tour. Take to the streets with your digital guide, curated by Hot Press music magazine's deputy editor Stuart Clark.

Discover where Ronan Keating & Sinead O’Connor once worked, find out what rockstar snuck into Whelans at the age of 11 – where you could also enjoy a pint or two in the iconic music venue - walk the streets where Glen Handsard’s Once was filmed, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg, there is so much to uncover.

You can amplify your stay by trying out The Sound of Your Stay® music program which includes complimentary Crosley vinyl turntables and records, or rock out on a Fender guitar delivered straight to your soundproofed room, complete with an amp and headphones.

Finish off the day with dinner in the hotel's Zampas bar and restaurant, where Executive Chef Stuart Heeney recreates the bold and generous flavors of Peru, and enjoy a craft beer or glass of wine accompanied by the lively soundtrack and atmosphere of the vibrant space.

Book the Rock & Stroll package at the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin and enjoy an overnight stay in one of the stylish and unique bedrooms, with breakfast and lunch (main course and a beer or glass of wine each) in Zampas Restaurant & Bar, a self-guided digital Rock & Stroll tour starting with the hotel’s memorabilia and taking guests throughout Dublin city sharing hidden gems and stories of Dublin’s music scene. The Rock & Stroll package starts at €309 per night.

For more information on the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin, check out their website. You can also keep up to date on Facebook and Instagram.