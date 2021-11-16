When staying in Dublin city, the place to find a true luxury experience is at The Merrion Hotel.

Book into The Merrion Hotel, one of the capital’s most famous five-star hotels and a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, and have your bags dropped to one of the hotel's historic rooms.

Choose from either the Garden Wing looking over the beautifully landscaped gardens or in the Main House rooms and suites, restored to their original glory and redolent of that glittering age.

Shake off the jet lag and head down to The Merrion's Drawings Rooms where you can take a seat and unwind with a taste of "Art Tea", the most lavish afternoon tea experience in Dublin.

Be treated to a slice of 19th- or 20th-century art served on fine china with miniature sweet creations inspired by the work of J.B Yeats, William Scott, Louis Le Brocquy, and others.

The gracious surroundings of The Merrion’s Drawing Rooms are the perfect place to relax for an afternoon with a selection of delectable treats, accompanied by teas and coffees selected by our in-house tea masters and barista while browsing through a complimentary copy of The Merrion art collection catalog.

The Vegan Afternoon Tea is also available serving a range of delicious vegan delights from finger sandwiches, scones to scrumptious cakes and pastries.

Created by The Merrion's Executive Chef Ed Cooney with the help of local Dublin-based vegan food blogger and cookbook author, Holly White, together they have introduced innovative plant-based recipes to the hotel's already highly esteemed Afternoon Tea menu.

Why not also take the opportunity to reconnect with nature, with the Wicklow Wellness Experience? Guided by an ecotherapy expert, guests will spend the morning forest bathing in the Knocksink Nature Reserve, located just 40 minutes from Dublin.

Back at the hotel, you will be immersed in tranquility and treated to an hour-long spa treatment using Forest Therapy Oils at The Merrion's Spa and Health Club. Featuring six treatment rooms, a steam room and sauna, a gym, and the original 60-foot infinity pool with its iconic hand-painted mural backdrop. Additionally, the clubhouses a new salon and physiotherapy services.

The Merrion is currently offering a “Culture Club” package to allow guests to experience some of the newest openings in Dublin’s culture scene.

The offer, starting from €225 per person sharing, includes an overnight stay, a full Irish breakfast, access to the newly opened Merrion Health Club, and an exclusive experience at one of the following new cultural destinations: The Little Museum of Dublin; EPIC - The Irish Emigration Museum or MoLi - The Museum of Literature in Ireland.

To book your stay at The Merrion Hotel in Dublin and to find out more exclusive offerings click here. You can also follow The Merrion on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.