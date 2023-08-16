Dublin has been revealed as the eighth-best capital city in Europe for a summer picnic.

With summer well underway, many will be planning their days out to take advantage of the sunshine and warmer weather. One of the most popular summer activities to enjoy is a picnic.

What makes an ideal picnic? Good food and the company of friends are important, but picnic location is also vital.

Global e-commerce platform Ubuy has examined the data and ranked the best European capital cities to have a picnic this summer. To do this, they analyzed the top three parks in every capital, according to their Tripadvisor rating, as well as TikTok views and Instagram posts for each park's hashtag to highlight the cities with the best parks according to the public.

The data revealed Dublin ranked as the eighth-best capital city in Europe for a picnic this summer, scoring 70.6 out of 81 points. The three parks examined were St. Stephen’s Green, Phoenix Park and Corkagh Park. Across Google and TripAdvisor reviews, the parks had an average rating of 4.6.

#PhoenixPark was the most popular hashtag on both TikTok and Instagram, the park received 7.1 million TikTok views and was used on 231,539 Instagram posts. Additionally, #StephensGreen had 3.2 million views while #CorkaghPark was used 5,286 times on Instagram.

The total combined hashtag views and posts for Dublin was 10,683,937.

London ranked as the top European city to have a picnic, with Hyde Park, St James’s Park, and Regent’s Park as the best locations.

Berlin took second place, followed by Budapest, Amsterdam, and Ankara, Turkey to round out the top five cities.

Ubuy's best capital cities in Europe for a picnic this summer

London, England Berlin, Germany Budapest, Hungary Amsterdam, Netherlands Ankara, Turkey Ljubljana, Slovenia Brussels, Belgium Dublin, Ireland Cardiff, Wales Chisinau, Moldova Baku, Azerbaijan Vienna, Austria Belgrade, Serbia Paris, France Bucharest, Romania Stockholm, Sweden Riga, Latvia Rome, Italy Copenhagen, Denmark Madrid, Spain

You can read the full study from Ubuy here.