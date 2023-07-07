There’s no shortage of photo-worthy spots in Ireland’s capital city.
Traveling to Dublin and wondering what are the most photogenic sites?
Well, get your camera ready! Here’s a list of the most Instagrammable places in Dublin.
Ha’penny Bridge
This beautiful cast-iron pedestrian bridge over the River Liffey was built in 1816.
Poolbeg Lighthouse
The deep blue ocean provides a gorgeous backdrop to this bright red lighthouse in Dublin Bay, which was built in 1768 and initially operated on candlepower.
Temple Bar
This famous pub has to be one of the most photographed spot in Dublin and for a reason — the red facade, with its flowers and fairy lights, is irresistible.
Zozimus Bar
The multicolored “floating” umbrellas over Anne’s Lane offers a unique photo opportunity.
Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse
Come here for a complimentary pint of Guinness and panoramic views of Dublin.
Trinity College Library
The Long Room is one of the most photographed places in the Trinity College Library, which was built in the 18th century and is home to the Book of Kells.
*Originally published in July 2019. Updated in July 2023.
