Find out about your home county in our "What's your Irish County?" series here!

Irish Name: Mhuineacháin, meaning "place of the shrubs"

Nickname: The Farney County

Area: 500 square miles

Population: 61,386 (as of 2016)

County Town: Monaghan

GAA Colors: Blue and white

Read more The top five places to visit in County Monaghan

Common Surnames in County Monaghan

McKenna, McMahon, McCabe, Smith, Kelly, Treanor, Duffy, Woods, Hamilton, Connolly, Monaghan.

Famous People with County Monaghan roots

Charles Gavin Duffy, Lady Mary Bailey, John MacKenna, Patrick Kavanagh, Thomas Bracken, Michael McLaverty, Joseph Finegan.

If you like this story why not check out our other county pages here.

A Brief History of County Monaghan

County Monaghan is one of the three counties, along with Cavan and Donegal, that is in the province of Ulster and is part of the Republic of Ireland. Monaghan is the sixth smallest of the 32 counties of Ireland.

County Monaghan is famed for its ancient Irish craft of lace-making, more commonly known as Carrickmacross Lace. There is a museum in Carrickmacross where some fine examples of the craft can be viewed.

Monaghan is dotted with small mountains, lakes and forests. The intensive forestry practices of Ireland's national Forestry Service mean that only small pockets of native woodland remain.

Monaghan is the birthplace of the famous Irish poet Patrick Kavanagh. Much of Kavanagh’s work was based on his life growing up in the county, in the village of Iniskeen.

The most dominant old Irish clans of Monaghan were the MacMahons and McKennas. These names remain popular in the county today. During the Great Famine of the 1840s, Monaghan lost almost one-third of its population and the county’s population has never fully recovered from that time.

Key Attractions in County Monaghan

Some places to see in Monaghan include the Patrick Kavanagh Literary Center in Iniskeen, and the Saint Louis Convent Heritage Center in the historic town of Monaghan.

There are also lots of stunning walking trails, fishing locations, and great golfing to be found in County Monaghan.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.