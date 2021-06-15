VisitIreland.TV is launching an international appeal for “County Champions” to help fund the creation of county destination video guides.

While vaccination programs continue to provide hope, resuscitating Ireland’s tourism sector needs innovation, imagination, and the influence of Irish people globally.

This is where VisitIreland.TV, an InflightFlix initiative, is coming into action.

Their mission is to create compelling video content and provide a platform for proud Irish people globally to play their part in promoting Ireland globally.

Each one of the 32 county guides will feature up to 30 great county experiences and will be promoted globally.

Once filming is complete, the video campaign will be broadcast for two years across a content distribution network of airline inflight entertainment systems, hotel bedroom TVs, overseas Irish bars, social media, and diaspora networks.

Critically, the campaign will go out at no cost to the Irish tourism businesses and attractions that are featured in the videos.

Commenting on the announcement, Martin O’Regan said “Since our video guide to the Wild Atlantic Way premiered on Aer Lingus' inflight entertainment in 2018, InflightFlix has received fantastic feedback from passengers, tourism businesses, and other airlines. We've presented VisitIreland.TV to 27 of the 29 airlines serving Ireland that have inflight entertainment. Considering these airlines carried 29% of the world's passengers in 2019, we're proud to use our inflight entertainment content, contacts, and contracts to pioneer the promotion of Ireland to millions of airline passengers and people in Irish pubs globally.

“The marketing budgets of Irish tourism businesses have been decimated, so our campaign will rely on the kindness of people all over the world who love Ireland to fund the campaign. While our funding target is €100,000 per county (around $120,000), we estimate the production and media value of the campaign to be in excess of $3.6 million to each and every county.”

VisitIreland.TV is currently accepting contributions from corporations, and from county and community champions at home and abroad. You can find more information on their website.