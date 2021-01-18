Are you dreaming of a vacation to Ireland, when it's safe to do so? Traveling twosomes can now avail of CIE Tours 2 For 1 deal, for vacations from June 1 to Dec 31.

We've all been cooped up for far too long during this pandemic and now that the vaccine is being rolled out we can start to make plans for our next vacation! CIE Tours, the Irish tour leader with almost 90 years of experience, has announced a two-for-one airfare promotion on nearly any CIE Tours Ireland vacation in 2021. Travelers must book by February 12 for departures between June 1 and December 31, 2021.

Virtually all 2021 Ireland vacations are included in this limited time offer, including more ways than ever to travel independently with your people at your pace. Travel options include 17 different pre-set Ireland itineraries that can be taken as a guided coach tour or as an independent adventure. Plus, a nearly limitless number of custom private driver vacations are also eligible for this two-for-one airfare offer.

CIE Tours has been the premier tour operator for Ireland and Britain vacations, earning a reputation for excellence rooted in its signature Irish hospitality since 1932. Expertly crafted vacations to Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales plus Iceland and Italy suit every travel style and taste - from the camaraderie of coach tours and custom group travel to a variety of independent adventures, small group tours, and personalized private driver experiences.

Feel the mist on your face at the Cliffs of Moher, experience the luxury of a castle stay, or play a round of golf in the stunning surrounds of Kerry’s coastal mountains. Five different ways to travel are eligible for the 2 for1 promotion, with appealing options for everything from a couple’s getaway to a mother-and-daughter trip, buddies adventure, and more.

Guided CIE Tours coach tours

CIE Tours’ most popular vacations are perfect for every type of traveler, from value-priced to deluxe. Friendly, expert, local tour directors will share their stories and the history of their homelands, while you travel in a luxury coach. All sightseeing is pre-paid, along with full breakfasts, most meals, entertainment, and more.

Small group departure

For travelers who like the idea of group travel but want maximum room for physical distancing, small group departures offer the best of both worlds with no more than 26 guests on a full-sized coach, with plenty of room to stretch out.

Classic itineraries - self-drive

For those who’d like to have the full CIE Tours experience from the privacy of their own car, 17 pre-set Ireland itineraries can be turned into self-drive adventures with all the planning done for you, including rental car, hotel stays and many attractions.

Classic itineraries with driver

To make any Ireland trip even more carefree and enjoyable, guests can take one of our pre-set Ireland itineraries with your very own driver/guide in a private car.

Custom private driver

Design your dream vacation complete with an expert guide and your own private car. For parties of nine or fewer, private tours let you customize the itinerary, set the pace, and savor every moment with the companions you choose.

Travelers and travel advisors must book by phone and mention promotion code 2FOR121 to qualify for the two-for-one airfare offer, which is available for travel from the U.S. only. For more information on terms and itinerary details, visit https://www.cietours.com/en-us/offers/2-1-airfare, call 800-243-8687, or connect with a travel professional.