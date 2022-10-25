CIE Tours, the premier tour operator for Ireland and Britain vacations, capped off a year of 90th anniversary celebrations with a reception in Dublin, Ireland, this month.

On October 10, more than 150 attendees gathered at The Westin Dublin to mark the occasion and celebrate the long collaboration between Ireland and North America, including hoteliers, attraction partners, DMO tourism leaders, representatives from the Irish government, and CIE Tours employees. As a wholly owned subsidiary of holding company CIÉ Group (Córas Iompair Éireann), the Irish government’s national transport company, CIE Tours’ roots in Ireland run deep.

During the evening, guest of honor Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, addressed attendees by distinguishing CIE Tours as a leader in the Irish tourism economy. She noted that the US operator has earned a reputation for excellence in Irish hospitality. Since its establishment, CIE Tours has brought more than three million tourists to Ireland from North America.

WATCH: Meet the Stormes - CIE Tours Superfans!

Dearbhail McDonald, an award-winning Irish journalist, author, and broadcaster, emceed the evening, while Fiona Ross, Chair of CIÉ Group, and Elizabeth Crabill, CEO of CIE Tours, also addressed the guests

A panel discussion featured two of the company’s suppliers, Martin Feeney, owner of Atlantic Sheepdogs, and Phillip O’Neill, Group General Manager of Dalata Hotel Group. The panelists shared personal stories of how the tour operator has worked with their respective companies to develop and grow their local businesses over the years.

As a testament to CIE Tours’ leadership position in Irish tourism, the 90th-anniversary celebration culminated with a special video message from Ireland’s Prime Minister, known as the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin. In his congratulatory remarks, the Taoiseach recognized CIE Tours’ contribution to Ireland’s tourism economy, including support of employment in rural areas by taking visitors to all corners of the country.

The Taoiseach noted, “You have also played an important role in sustaining the special link between Ireland and America over many, many decades. With nine decades of experience and the strongest satisfaction, I am confident that CIE Tours will continue to grow from strength to strength."

HISTORY OF CIE TOURS

CIE Tours started operating in Ireland in 1932 as part of the Great Southern Railway; the year Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. Her exploratory spirit inspired travelers to dream about adventures across the pond, and CIE Tours was among the first to share the magic and history of their country.

On a vacation with CIE Tours, travelers could explore on a luxury motorcoach escorted by a professional tour director, ensuring their limited vacation time was spent experiencing Ireland’s most popular sights and establishments. By 1958, when Aer Lingus started transatlantic service from New York to Dublin, CIE Tours was firmly established as the destination leader for U.S. travelers to Ireland.

In the years that followed, CIE Tours added more destinations including England, Scotland, Wales, Italy and Iceland to its portfolio to meet the growing demand from repeat guests.

CIE Tours now offers more than 40 all-inclusive guided vacations hosted by nearly 160 knowledgeable tour directors, plus limitless opportunities for custom travel with self-drive and private driver/guide programs.