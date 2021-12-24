CIE Tours 2-for-1 airfare sale offers a free companion airline ticket with the purchase of select 7-night airfare-inclusive vacations to Ireland and Britain, including select guided motorcoach and itineraries with a private driver/guide.

CIE Tours has reached a milestone that few companies in the travel industry have achieved – 90 years of delivering unparalleled vacation experiences to Ireland, Britain and beyond.

CIE Tours started operating in Ireland in 1932 as part of the Great Southern Railway; the year Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. Her exploratory spirit inspired travelers to dream about adventures across the pond, and CIE Tours was among the first to share the magic and history of their country. On a vacation with CIE Tours, travelers could explore on a luxury motorcoach escorted by a professional tour director, ensuring their limited vacation time was spent experiencing Ireland’s most popular sights and establishments. By 1958, when Aer Lingus started transatlantic service from New York to Dublin, CIE Tours was firmly established as the destination leader for U.S. travelers to Ireland.

In the years that followed, CIE Tours added more destinations including England, Scotland, Wales, Italy and Iceland to its portfolio to meet the growing demand from repeat guests. CIE Tours now offers more than 40 all-inclusive guided vacations hosted by nearly 160 knowledgeable tour directors, plus limitless opportunities for custom travel with self-drive and private driver/guide programs.

To mark the occasion of nine decades in service to travelers, CIE Tours will launch a series of promotions throughout the year. Through January 31, two promotions will be available. The 2-for-1 Airfare Sale offers a free companion airline ticket with the purchase of select 7-night airfare-inclusive vacations to Ireland and Britain, including select guided motorcoach and itineraries with a private driver/guide. This offer is available from most U.S. and Canadian cities flying into Dublin, Shannon, Edinburgh and London for any date in 2022.

The second promotion offers deep savings for guests interested in customizing their vacation with their own private driver in Ireland, Britain or Iceland. Save up to $1,000 on custom private driver tours, perfect for a variety of travel types. This includes multi-generational families who want to travel on their own schedule; people with mobility constraints, ancestry searchers who want a little extra insider information, luxury-oriented travelers interested in unique and historic accommodations, and more.

For more information, visit www.cietours.com.