Lonely Planet has named Dublin as one of the top 10 best cities around the world to visit this year.

The travel media company has revealed its top 10 countries, cities, and regions to visit over the next year with the release of Best in Travel 2022.

Ireland's capital city made the no. 7 spot on the list of Best Cities to Visit in 2022.

The online travel magazine hailed Dublin for its "Georgian squares, traditional pubs and warm people."

Lonely Planet writes: "The real city Leopold walked around in 1922 on his Irish odyssey, with its Georgian squares, traditional pubs and warm people, is still there a century on.

"And its long established highlights are now complemented by new layers of community and diversity that add to the capital’s contemporary appeal."

Lonely Planet praised the city for its charismatic people, pub culture, diversity, and for being a "living museum of its history."

"A small capital with a huge reputation, Dublin has a mix of heritage and hedonism that will not disappoint. All you have to do is show up," writes the travel website.

The Best in Travel 2022 Top 10 Cities:

1. Auckland, New Zealand

2. Taipei, Taiwan

3. Freiburg, Germany

4. Atlanta, USA

5. Lagos, Nigeria

6. Nicosia/Lefkosia, Cyprus

7. Dublin, Ireland

8. Mérida, Mexico

9. Florence, Italy

10. Gyeongju, South Korea

In a statement via PRNewsWire, the travel media company said: "While travel remains different for now, Best in Travel offers inspiration for making the most of 2022, leveraging the knowledge of Lonely Planet's global community of experts to bring forth a list of destinations that match how we travel now; with sustainability, safety, and health in mind."

All of The Best in Travel 2022 lists are available online here and in print as a book.