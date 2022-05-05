Dublin named one of the best cities for solo female travelers by travel expert.

Marcia DeSanctis's new book "A Hard Place to Leave: Stories from a Restless Life" (Travelers’ Tales) celebrates the joy of solo travel in a collection of essays documenting trips in 18 different countries.

“Sometimes, the best way to fully experience a place is alone,” says the best-selling author.

“There’s a restorative power of these stretches of time spent alone, immersed in some other landscape, lost in another language, absorbed in a new culture. Solitude leads me to a better version of myself.”

In fact more women than ever before are choosing to travel solo. The last three years have seen a 230% increase in travel companies dedicated exclusively to women, and there’s been a 62% spike in the number of online searches for “female solo travel.”

With this in mind, DeSanctis shared her pick of the nine best places for solo female travelers with Forbes and Ireland's capital city made the list.

"This is the easiest and friendliest of cities, and it is loaded with atmosphere: grand architecture, pedestrian streets full of musicians (good ones, too) and dozens of museums and historical sights that should be on everyone’s wish-list: Trinity College Library, the Museum of Literature, the Book of Kells.

"There is a very particular feeling in Dublin, as a woman traveling alone, and can best be described as a combination of glamour, poetry and joy.

"If you have ever considered taking high tea, The Lord Mayor’s Lounge at the Shelbourne Hotel is without match—nibble Victoria sponge cake with raspberry icing and look across to St. Stephen’s Green.

"On nearby Grafton St, shop for Irish-made everything (cosmetics, linens, sweaters) at Avoca, the one place in Dublin that it would be a shame to overlook."

Other cities that made the list include Singapore; Rishikesh, India; Reykjavik, Iceland; Marfa, Texas; Krakow, Poland; Ouro Preto, Brazil; Cassis, France; and Rwanda.