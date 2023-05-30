Dromoland Castle Hotel in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare has been named the best hotel in the world for sleep in TripAdvisor's 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.

The Co Clare hotel claimed the top spot in TripAdvisor's inaugural "Hotels for Sleep - World" category.

"A good night’s sleep (pretty much) guaranteed" at Dromoland and the other top-ranked hotels, according to TripAdvisor.

The ancestral home of the O'Briens of Dromoland, the historical castle has been welcoming guests since the 16th century. Considered Ireland's "most magical address," the secluded hotel is tucked away on a vast 450-acre estate.



According to Tripadvisor’s Summer Travel Index, 54 percent of global travelers are looking to "relax and rejuvenate" on their next vacation, making Dromoland Castle the perfect destination.

“At Dromoland Castle, we believe that a good night's sleep is the cornerstone of a memorable and rejuvenating hotel experience," said Mark Nolan, Managing Director of Dromoland Castle.

"This accolade is testament to our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled comfort, reinforces our position as a global leader in luxury hospitality and motivates us to continue raising the bar for excellence in guest satisfaction.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to TripAdvisor and, most importantly, to our valued guests whose trust and support has made this achievement possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dromoland Castle Hotel (@dromolandcastlehotel)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

TripAdvisor's Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Hotels awards revealed global travelers' highest-rated accommodations across 10 categories.

In addition to the definitive list of Top Hotels, sub-categories include All-inclusive, B&Bs, Family-Friendly, Hottest New Hotels, Luxury, Out of the Ordinary Hotels, Small Hotels and new for 2023: Best Hotels for Sleep, and Best Hotels with Spas

Sheedy’s Doolin, another Co Clare winner, came in at number nine in the World’s Best B&Bs, number five in Europe, and number one in Ireland. The boutique hotel was recognized for its "true Irish hospitality" and excellent reviews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheedys Doolin Guesthouse (@sheedysdoolin)

Castlewood House, in Dingle, Co Kerry, was named the 14th Best Small Hotel in the world, number five in Europe, and number one in Ireland. Visitors have praised the guest house for its "warm hospitality, comfortable rooms and great breakfast."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boutique Accommodation Dingle (@castlewoodhousedingle)

Researchers analyzed 12 months of Tripadvisor review data from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, for over 1.5 million hotels to get the Traveler's Choice Best of the Best Hotels rankings.