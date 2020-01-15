Wondering how to spend a day and a half in County Wexford? If you have 32 hours (yes, that's one for each county!) these are the must-see Wexford attractions.

Dublin may recently have been declared one of the top European cities to visit in winter but if there's anywhere in Ireland that we hope to find ourselves when the days get shorter and the temperatures dip, it's Wexford.

Travel writer Nadia El Ferdaoussi joins IrishCentral as we whisk ourselves down to the Sunny South-East to take in the wonderous beauty and enjoyment of Wexford in winter.

Just a two-hour drive or scenic train ride from Dublin, Wexford boasts over 100 miles of coastline with gorgeous sandy beaches, stunning locations for nature walks, and places rich in historical ties to the Irish American immigration story.

To take in Wexford’s natural beauty, warm hospitality, and world-class arts scene, the fall and winter months are a great time to go. The weather remains temperate enough for daytime adventures and nights spent enjoying Wexford’s fine dining and traditional Irish pubs.

The cornerstone of Ireland's Ancient East, October to May is the optimum time to make a trip, taking advantage of the stunning sights as the landscape changes for the winter.

For a fun day’s excursion, head to the Irish National Heritage Park in Ferrycarrig, just outside of Wexford Town, where Nadia stops off on the first day of her trip.

There you’ll find over 9,000 years of Irish history brought to life across 40 acres of peaceful woodland. See what life was like for the earliest Irish settlers, test your mettle in a Viking combat boot camp, learn how to forage like a prehistoric farmer, get a lesson in falconry just like the Normans did it, and even spend the night in an ancient ringfort.

On day two, Nadia heads along to the tourist attractions that should be top of every Irish American's list: the Kennedy homestead and Dunbrody Famine Ship and Irish Emigrant Experience in New Ross.

The Dunbrody Experience is an authentic reproduction of a 1840s emigrant ship, which ferried the Irish to new lives in Canada and beyond. Historical enactors will take you on the immigrant journey, from departure to the voyage to arrival in the new world.

Of course, like Nadia, after a fun-filled 32 hours, you'll have to end your Wexford winter adventure in Green Acres for a cozy nightcap.

Find more inspiration for what to do on a trip to County Wexford on Ireland.com.

