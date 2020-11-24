Aer Lingus, the Irish airline, has welcomed changes on entry to Ireland from US and Canada announced by Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Aer Lingus has welcomed the revisions by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to the COVID-19 testing regime, which will reduce restrictions for passengers traveling from North America to Ireland. Effective from Nov 29, 2020, arrivals from the United States and Canada will not be expected to continue to restrict movements following receipt of a negative/not-detected result from a COVID-19 PCR test taken a minimum of five days after arrival in Ireland.

Aer Lingus also welcomes the exemption for passengers with an essential function from the requirement to undergo restricted movement or testing while exercising this essential function. Those exempt include critical occupations, students and persons traveling for imperative family or business reasons. The exemption will allow passengers with an essential function to travel without restriction.

These changes represent positive steps towards facilitating increased safe international travel, which is critical to the Irish economy.

David Shepherd, Aer Lingus Chief Commercial Officer said, “Aer Lingus believes that the changes to entry to Ireland for passengers traveling from red zone areas and the US and Canada, along with positive developments regarding vaccines, the introduction of improved testing regimes, and our new flexible booking options - including the ability to change any flight on any fare type up to two hours before travel for free* - will help to encourage greater demand for international travel in 2021. And with great value prices on direct flights to Ireland, now is the time to book to have something to look forward to in 2021.”

Aer Lingus' ‘Book with Confidence’ promise

Aer Lingus' ‘Book with Confidence’ promise provides new ways for passengers to retain their flights and be flexible in case their plans change.

- Free changes*: Passengers can change your flight for free as often as you need on any route and any fare until 31 May 2021.

- Guaranteed voucher: Choose Aer Lingus' Plus, Smart, Advantage or Flex fare and passengers can get a voucher if they decide not to travel.

- Cash refund: Choose their Advantage fare and passengers will get a refund if they decide not to travel.

For further information, including testing options please visit www.aerlingus.com.

* A fare difference may apply.