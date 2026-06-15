A new national survey conducted by iReach Insights, a leading research and market intelligence agency, has found that fewer than three in ten Irish adults (29%) would accept an all-expenses paid trip to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In contrast, 40% would be willing to travel to Mexico, while more than seven in ten (71%) would accept a free trip to Canada, highlighting a significant disparity in attitudes towards the tournament's host nations.

The research also reveals that controversies surrounding previous tournaments continue to shape public perceptions of football's biggest event.

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Almost four years on from the Qatar World Cup, more than two in three adults (70%) say their perception of the World Cup has been negatively impacted by the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar. This sentiment is strongest among younger adults aged 18–34, with 72% saying the issue has negatively affected how they view the tournament.

On the survey findings, Oisin Byrne, CEO and co-founder at iReach Insights, says: "The contrast between attitudes towards the three host nations is striking. Even when cost is completely removed from the equation, Irish adults are significantly less willing to travel to the United States than they are to Canada or Mexico. The findings suggest that broader concerns around politics, international reputation and perceptions of host destinations are increasingly influencing how people view major sporting events such as the World Cup."

Despite widespread interest in the tournament, relatively few adults say they would have travelled to attend in person. Just 16% say they would have travelled to the World Cup had their favoured team qualified for the tournament.

Men are significantly more likely to consider attending, with almost one in four males (23%) saying they would have travelled if their preferred team had qualified.

Among those who would not have considered attending, the cost of tickets emerged as the single biggest deterrent, cited by 37% of respondents. However, destination also plays a major role, with one in three adults (33%) saying they would not have attended because they would not want to travel to the USA.

Political factors are also influencing public opinion of the tournament. Almost three in four adults (74%) say they view the World Cup more negatively due to its association with Donald Trump. This figure rises to 81% among adults aged 25–34.

Meanwhile, seven in ten adults (70%) say they view the tournament more negatively following FIFA President Gianni Infantino's decision to award Donald Trump a "Peace Prize", further demonstrating the extent to which political developments are shaping perceptions of the competition.