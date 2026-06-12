The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed on Friday, June 12, that UEFA has approved a request to host the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match between Ireland and Israel "overseas, in a neutral venue and behind closed doors."

The FAI said on Friday that following consultation with various stakeholders, it is "of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium."

The FAI, which thanked An Garda Siochana for their support and advice, said the "decision to relocate to a neutral venue is one that has been considered an appropriate course of action by the FAI Board with the support of UEFA."

The FAI added that it "understands and respects the views expressed by players and staff, supporters, its members, campaigners, members of the public and the Irish footballing community in relation to this fixture."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Calls to suspend Israel

Friday's announcement comes after months of controversy surrounding the match and, more broadly, Israel's participation in international football.

Last autumn, UN experts and Amnesty International each called for Israel to be suspended from international football due to the genocide in Palestine.

In November, the FAI's General Assembly voted in favor of the FAI submitting a formal motion to the UEFA Executive Committee requesting the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association from UEFA Competitions.

The FAI said on Friday that it "continues to reflect the sentiment" of that motion, adding that the motion has been submitted to UEFA and that the FAI has consulted with UEFA officials for almost two years on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Stop the Game campaign is calling for the match to be scrapped altogether. Last month, the group submitted an open letter calling on the FAI to refuse to play Israel in October's Nations League fixture. The letter was signed by a number of Irish players, as well as notable figures outside of football.

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats put forward motions in the Dáil calling upon the Irish Government to stop the game. The motions passed after they were amended to say that the Government has no role in the fixture and that it is a matter for the FAI.

Also this week, the Stop the Game campaign engaged solicitor Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law and initiated legal action against the Irish State for its failure to stop the match.

Impact of forfeiture

The FAI said on Friday that despite its motion and continued sentiment, it recognizes the UEFA rules and regulations it agreed to, which outline that "if an association refuses to play a match, then that fixture will be forfeited and further disciplinary measures may follow – including potential disqualification from the competition."

In February, Ireland were drawn into Group B3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League alongside Austria, Israel, and Kosovo. The FAI stated at the time that the Ireland team would proceed with all scheduled fixtures, and on Friday, the FAI said it "maintains this position, given it would have a profound impact on the whole of Irish football."

The FAI said if it opted not to fulfil the fixtures, the immediate result would be:

The forfeiture of six points (which could lead to relegation to League C in the UEFA Nations League and weaken our qualifying potential for UEFA EURO 2028)

A direct impact on Ireland’s UEFA and FIFA rankings (which would affect future qualification to UEFA European Championships and FIFA World Cups).

The converse of these impacts would apply for Israel (which would increase their prospects of promotion in the UEFA Nations League and qualification to UEFA EURO 2028)

The FAI added on Friday: "Beyond the sporting implications, there would be broader consequences for Irish football, such as reduced capacity to support clubs and leagues through critical services such as safeguarding, educational programmes, and player development opportunities.

"Also, the impact on Ireland international teams could result in the withdrawal of underage teams and a reduction in the level of support and services provided to players and staff."

Palestinian Football Association responds

The FAI added on Friday that in recent months, it has been in communication with the Palestinian Football Association regarding the fulfilment of the fixture.

The FAI shared this statement from the Palestinian Football Association: "The Palestinian Football Association expresses its appreciation for the principled positions taken by the Football Association of Ireland in support of the rights of the Palestinian people and Palestinian athletes.

"The Palestinian Football Association also affirms its respect for the decision made by the Football Association of Ireland within the framework of its sporting and international obligations, in a manner that enables it to continue fulfilling its noble mission of serving football and promoting the values of justice, solidarity, and mutual respect.”

What's next

The FAI said on Friday that it will engage with its members at a forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting, but sought to remind its members that "it is the responsibility of the FAI Board to protect the future interests of football in Ireland and, therefore, remains committed to fulfilling each of its 2026-27 UEFA Nations League fixtures."

The FAI said that while its Board "appreciates that the decision to fulfil this fixture back in February does affect many stakeholders, it would ask for consideration to be given to players and staff."

The FAI said that once all details are established for the October 4 fixture between Ireland and Israel, it will update 2026 FAI Season Ticket holders and Club Ireland members on "the appropriate ticketing arrangements, which may include compensation owed or the potential of availing of an extra home game in 2027."

Concluding its announcement on Friday, the FAI said that its Board reiterated "that its decision to fulfil the fixture has been made in the interest of Irish football."