Conor McGregor's representative says the Irish UFC star "vigorously denies any accusations."

Conor McGregor has reportedly been arrested and released in Corsica for “attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition.” A representative for McGregor has since said he denies the charges and has been interviewed and released.

A statement from the local prosecutor’s office obtained by the Associated Foreign Press (AFP) on September 12 said: “Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

A representative for McGregor has since told TMZ: "Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct."

"He has been interviewed and released."

On September 11, the day after the alleged complaint was filed, McGregor, 32, said in a tweet that the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) arrived on his yacht to conduct testing, despite the Irish UFC star having announced his third retirement in June.

He replied to his own tweet tagging fellow UFC Nate Diaz saying "juice head rats:"

Juice head rats @NateDiaz209 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

McGregor followed that tweet up with a picture of his breakfast, presumably aboard his yacht:

Today’s Breakfast - French toast, with avocado and fried egg, on a bed of sautéed peppers and onions.

Smoothie - Dark chocolate banana.

Vitamins - B12, D, C, Fish oil, calcium, beetroot shot.

Good morning World 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DiITxEfGUN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

On August 26, McGregor shared in an Instagram post that he was preparing alongside Princess Charlene of Monaco for a 180km voyage from Corsica to Monaco by sea bike, which he said was scheduled for September 12:

According to other recent posts on McGregor's Instagram feed, he had been spending time in Corsica with his longtime partner and new fiancee Dee Devlin, and the couple's two young children.