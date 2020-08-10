Here's a fun fact: Welsh actor Michael Sheen (who is not related to Charlie or Martin Sheen), was supposed to be named Christopher. And he thinks the spirits of his Irish ancestors played a hand in making sure he was named Michael.

This spooky and rather touching story came to light when the Twitter account Michael Sheen Facts, dedicated to - you guessed it - definitely true facts about Michael Sheen, tweeted "Michael Sheen’s real name is Micheal Sheen," using the Irish spelling of Michael.

Michael Sheen’s real name is Micheal Sheen. — Michael Sheen Facts (@SheenFacts_) July 31, 2019

Sheen quickly corrected them, sharing that his real name is, in fact, Christopher.

"Actually my parents named me Christopher but the nurses had to look after me the first week as my mum wasn’t well and they got my names mixed up on my tag so when I was collected my parents asked for Christopher and the nurses said ...we have a Michael? So they went with it," he wrote.

Actually my parents named me Christopher but the nurses had to look after me the first week as my mum wasn’t well and they got my names mixed up on my tag so when I was collected my parents asked for Christopher and the nurses said ...we have a Michael? So they went with it. https://t.co/K5ADoz26RY — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 31, 2019

If you think that's the wildest part of this story, buckle up.

Sheen, 50, went on to explain that a few years ago he did a family history show in which he learned about his Irish ancestor who fled famine-era Ireland for Wales and got married in Cardiff.

He and his wife went on to have many children but, tragically, not many of them survived. This was especially the case for their male children, all of whom they named Michael.

They had something like 20 or more children but not many survived. On the certificate it showed that they kept naming the male babies Michael but they all died. They were clearly desperate to have a Michael Sheen but sadly they never managed it. — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 31, 2019

As Sheen wrote, "On the certificate, it showed that they kept naming the male babies Michael but they all died. They were clearly desperate to have a Michael Sheen but sadly they never managed it."

On February 5, 1969, Christopher Sheen was born but fate clearly had other plans for his name.

"Generations went by in our family and no Michaels emerged and their story was forgotten. Then one day, many, many years later a nurse got a name tag mixed up and unknowingly tricked whatever malevolent force was at work trying to stop a Michael Sheen emerge," Sheen shared.

"And, that long-forgotten young mother and father, without ever knowing it, and without us knowing why they so desperately wanted it, finally got their wish."

And, that long forgotten young mother and father, without ever knowing it, and without us knowing why they so desperately wanted it, finally got their wish. — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 31, 2019

To the nurse who mixed up his name tag, Sheen had the following message: "whoever you are, wherever you are, if you’re even still alive, on behalf of my long-dead ancestors and their mysterious desire - thank you."

Some fans went on to point out that Sheen's story has some startling parallels with a plot point in his recent Neil Gaiman series Good Omens, in which a child who is supposed to be the anti-Christ is swapped at birth in a hospital run by some well-meaning but chaotic Satanic nuns.

So... You're telling me... A nurse got two babies mixed up and one of them ended up realizing an ancient "prophecy"? Are you for real???? @neilhimself please explain!!!! — Paola la land (@Beginner993) July 31, 2019

While others were deeply touched by the struggles his ancestors went through and the mysterious forces that let them finally get their wish.

and so I spent like half an hour sitting back in my armchair and being emotional. this is so chaotic and amazing and heart-warming - well, sounds absolutely like something you are involved in! thank you for sharing it with us! — vie️壟 (@derpyminstrel) July 31, 2019

What an emotional story - your poor ancestors going through those sad losses. And what an ending, wow. — Katie Marsden (@kteamarsden) July 31, 2019

