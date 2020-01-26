Irish America magazine’s 2020 Hall of Fame event will be held in New York City on March 12.

The 2020 Irish America Hall of Fame, presented by Irish America magazine, will feature singing legend Judy Collins; Jean Butler, the original lead dancer in Riverdance, the show that is 25 years old this year; and one of America's most powerful politicians, Congressman Ritche Neal Chairman, of the House Ways and Means Committee. The Hall of Fame dinner and inductions will be held in New York City on March 12th, 2020.

Read More: Embodying our very best the Irish American Hall of Fame named

Also honored will be Sean McGarvey head of the North American Building Trade Union, Eileen Murray Co-CEO Bridgewater one of the world's largest hedge funds, one of Wall Street's leading women Kathleen Murphy President, Fidelity Investing, Thomas Kelly acclaimed principal of Horace Mann School in New York and Patrick Doherty a founder of the MacBride Principles which played a key role in the Irish peace process.

Your weekly reading from Irish America - https://t.co/E2fzSI38V5 pic.twitter.com/9lDiBVVKOA — Irish America (@irishamerica) January 25, 2020

"This year's honorees are a wonderful mix of artists, a labor leader, an educator, a peacemaker, business leaders and one of America's. most important politicians" said Patricia Harty, Co-Founder of Irish America magazine. "They reflect the length and breadth of the Irish American experience."

"The range of professions and achievements reflect fully the extraordinary impact that Irish Americans have in every aspect of American life. It is also clear that our honorees love to share that heritage and background,” said Niall O'Dowd Co-Founder.

Irish America Magazine is 35 years old this year, and the class of 2020 will join such luminaries as two Nobel Prize winners in Medicine, James Watson and William Campbell; former President Bill Clinton; Vice President Joe Biden; the late Senator John McCain; billionaire philanthropist Chuck Feeney; actress Fionnula Flanagan; and then-Disney CEO Anne Sweeney; astronaut Eileen Collins; and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey, among others who have been installed.

Read More: A Voyage of Rediscovery: the Irish America Hall of Fame at the Dunbrody Emigration History Centre

The actual Hall of Fame is located in New Ross, Wexford, Ireland on the quayside where the antecedents of President John F. Kennedy embarked for America.