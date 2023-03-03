Nancy Power recently shared on social media this emotional poem that her late grandmother Nancy Lichtenberg, aka Annie Carroll, penned about her experience coming to the US from Ireland.

Carroll was only 17 years old when she left her native Co Mayo, an experience she detailed in this unnamed poem she wrote in the 1980s.

“She was an amazing woman and had a great life until she died at the age of 86,” Power said while sharing her grandmother's poem, “but she always held some sorrow as to being separated from her family and Ireland in the way she had.”

Power told IrishCentral that her grandmother was born Anne Caroll on February 27, 1912, and was known as Annie before coming to the US.

While Power's mother believes Annie came from Cairn, a few miles from Charlestown in Co Mayo, Power was never able to locate a town with that name. She does know, however, the family's property was on the way to Knock and the home place became part of Knock airport.

Power says her grandmother was sent to the US at the age of 17 in 1929. After arriving in New York, Annie went straight to Philadelphia.

Power explained that when her grandmother came to the US, people started calling her Nancy, saying it was the nickname for Ann, so Anne Carroll (Annie) became Nancy Carroll, and then upon marriage, Nancy Lichtenberg.

Power's grandmother later moved to Atlantic City in New Jersey and then back to New York, where she would live for the rest of her life, moving from the Bronx, to Brooklyn, to Queens, and finally to Long Island.

"She married my grandfather on December 9, 1939 and remained married to him until her death on June 24, 1998," Power said. "She had four children and eight grandchildren who adored her."

Power added: "She only managed to visit Ireland once, 47 years after she left.

"Her parents and her youngest sister had passed away while she was gone."

Power says her Nana would have been "delighted" to have her poem published.

Shared here, with kind permission of Nancy Power, is Nancy Lichtenberg’s poem about leaving Ireland:

Why did I have to leave home this way?

That question has been bothering me till this very day

I was so happy there as happy as can be

Because everyone I loved was all around me.



I guess there were no jobs for me in sight

And I wasn't the only one who suffered such a plight

As you grow up you come to understand

The only place to find work is in some foreign land.



So naturally, it came my time you see--

And the night before I left home

They gave a farewell party for me

It eases the grief for both my family and me



My relatives and friends came from far and wide

I really don't know how they all fit inside

The band was playing over by the wall

They were singing and dancing and having a ball...



But you know this happiness will soon end

And now my ordeal starts-- saying goodbye to your friends

You know these people all your life through

To each one you say goodbye, it takes a part of you.



And people are leaving all night long

The first thing you know-It's the breaking of dawn

But the worst part was still ahead of me

I had two sisters and brothers younger than me.



I could not stand the sad look on their faces

So I turned away to look for my suitcases

My mother said "Annie, the car is waiting outside"

At any other time, it would be a joy and a fun ride.



But this was a car hired to take me to Charlestown

That was where the train arrived in our town.

I can still see that train as it came around the bend

And the expression on Mother's face seemed to say

.............I'll never see her again..............



And she held me so tight, tears fell like rain

Dad said "Bea, she's got to get on the train."

It was a difficult period with so much emotion and strain.



I stood on that train as it started to go.

And as usual, the train started up slow

I had time to wave more goodbyes

Though it was hard with tears blinding my eyes.



All of a sudden they disappeared from my view

Down inside my heart was breaking in two

I sat on the train and threw my head back

The rhythm of the wheels as they hit the track

Say--Let's face it Annie, there is no turning back......



As I was traveling, this girl came up to say

I am leaving home for the USA

I am feeling bad and so blue

Do you mind if I sit here with you?



I said I don't mind, please stay

Because I am going the exact same way

We said very little as we travelled on the train

Deep inside we were emotionally drained



We finally landed in Queenstown

I went to my room just to settle down

All of a sudden there was a knock on my door

It was the girl I met on the train just before

She said I can't be alone this night through---

Would you mind if I stayed here with you

It was a large room with an extra bed

I'd be happy to have you with me I said



And after awhile, she said let's get some tea

And that is when I remembered the whiskey Dad gave me

He said, I traveled by boat a lot--People get very sea sick

So before you go aboard tomorrow just take a little sip



I asked her if she would try the whiskey

She said that is alright with me

So I opened it up--it was the worst stuff I ever tasted

I asked her if she wanted more-She said "yes, it would be a shame to waste it"



So we sipped that stuff constantly

After awhile we got as silly as can be

We weren't even speaking coherently

Regardless of what she said-it made no sense to me



So we cried and laughed all through the night

And all of a sudden, it's broad daylight

The first thing I saw as I gazed towards the sea

Was this huge ocean liner--just waiting for me



I remembered that day as I got aboard deck

Two nights without sleep, I was a physical wreck

My legs were so tired I could barely stand

So I leaned on the ship's rail--stared back at Ireland



As the ship picked up speed and headed out to sea

Ireland started to disappear from me

All of a sudden it became such sacred ground

I wanted to scream to the Captain--please turn this ship around



I said to myself you might as well face up to your fate

The next stop for you is the United States

So I wandered around deck sort of aimlessly

All I could hear was the roar of the engines, the sound of the sea



I finally landed in the U.S.

If you think I was thrilled take another guess

No, I am not putting the U.S. down

It just wasn't my little friendly hometown



I landed in New York but I did not stay

I had to take a train to Philadelphia

Nora met me at Broad Street Station

And that was the end of my destination



But I know God had a hand in my destiny

Because now I have my own fine family

From Ray, Jean, Ann, Richard and Joan

I now have a family like the one I left home



So it's been worth all the sorrow and grief I've been through

To wind up with such a terrific family as you

That's the end of my story--the end of my poem

I just wanted you to know how it was---the day I left home.