“With ivy, shamrock, and bright holly berry, be Christmas to you both blessed and merry!”

Irish Christmas blessing

The light of the Christmas star to you The warmth of a home and hearth to you The cheer and good will of friends to you The hope of a childlike heart to you The joy of a thousand angels to you The love of the Son and God’s peace to you

The Wexford Carol

History remains uncertain when the Wexford Carol, one of Ireland’s best known and beloved Christmas carols, originated. But it came to prominence in the 1800s, when William Grattan Flood, who played the organ at St. Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, heard it performed by one of the local singers and incorporated it into the cathedral’s Christmas services.

Irish Christmas blessing

God grant you lightness in your step, A smile on every face you meet, Loved ones gathered at your hearth, And at your door, good friends to greet A holy hymn upon your lips, A window candle burning bright And may the Good Lord bless your heart And come to dwell here Christmas night.

Silent Night (Oíche Chiúin)

It’s one of the most popular Christmas carols of all time, but Silent Night takes on a whole new ethereal beauty when sung in Irish. Listen to Enya’s rendition:

An Irish blessing

May peace and plenty be the first To lift the latch at your door And happiness be guided to your home By the candle of Christmas. God’s blessings and peace be yours throughout This New Year.

While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks

This famous carol was written by Nahum Tate and first printed in the 1700 supplement to the New Version of the Psalms of David, which Tate originally published in 1696 with Nicholas Brady.

Tate would go on to become Poet Laureate of England, but he was also a proud Irishman – born in Dublin in 1652.

Here is his carol, accompanied by Celtic harp:

This Christmas may you have…

“Walls for the wind And a roof for the rain, And drinks bedside the fire, Laughter to cheer you, And those you love near you, And all that your heart may desire.”

