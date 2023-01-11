The US Navy's baseball team made history in 1948 by bringing America's pastime to Croke Park, marking just the second time that an American sport was played at GAA headquarters.

The baseball game, which took place on April 25, 1948, was watched by more than 20,000 spectators, according to a newspaper report at the time.

The game, which was technically a softball game, saw sailors from the USS Fresno take on a team of sailors from the USS Johnston and the USS William R. Rush.

Read more The Irish contribution to Major League Baseball

The reporter also noted that the event saw a black athlete play at Croke Park for the first time when a black sailor named "Blackie" Campbell took to the field.

May 1948 report on baseball in Croke Park. It drew a crowd of more than 20 thousand, the first black athlete to play in Croker, and it sparked a real debate in the newspapers about 'the ban' and foreign sports. This weeks Three Castles Burning will be baseball in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/vTWdCJTeiy — Donal Fallon (@fallon_donal) April 30, 2020

Each player that took part in the game was presented with a box of embroidered linen handkerchiefs and a Tara Brooch.

"The Gaelic Athletic Association of Ireland extends a hearty céad míle fáilte to the officers and men of the United States Naval Units now visiting our country," a short message said.

A bit of @officialgaa memorabilia that my grandfather Frank collected - visiting US Naval teams played a baseball game in @CrokePark in 1948 and all players were presented with a box of embroidered linen handkerchiefs and Tara Brooch @NavyBaseball @USEmbassyDublin pic.twitter.com/1Iy2BZ3ZUx — Harry O'Crowley (@vikingofireland) January 3, 2023

Baseball was first played in Ireland in 1874 when the Boston Red Stockings took on the Philadelphia Athletics in Dublin.

US servicemen also played several games while stationed in Northern Ireland in 1942 and 1943 during the Second World War.

However, the game between Navy sailors at Croke Park in April 1948 remains the only game of baseball to ever take place at GAA headquarters.

It was the second-ever non-GAA sporting event to take place at Croke Park after US servicemen held an exhibition game of American football in the stadium in 1946.

IrishCentral History Love Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.