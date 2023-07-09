Rare footage of Michael Collins in uniform has been revealed.

The British Pathe News film, filmed in 1922 and released in 2014, also shows General Richard Mulcahy, who became Commander-in-Chief of the Irish Army after Collins’s death.

The film was shot at Portobello Barracks in Dublin in 1922 during the Irish Civil War.

Shortly afterward Collins would be dead, gunned down at Beal Na Blath in his native Cork in a Republican ambush on August 22, 1922.

The film shows Collins, only 31 years old, at the height of his powers as Commander-in-Chief of the Free State Army and his trusted comrade Richard Mulcahy, who would live a long life dying in 1971.

*Originally published in 2014. Updated in July 2023.