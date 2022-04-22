Of the 2,223 passengers and crew, only 712 were saved when the Titanic crashed into an iceberg on its maiden voyage in the early hours of April 15, 1912.

The Titanic was a British registered ship but it also had an Irish dimension to it. Irish Weather Online has put together a comprehensive list of the Irish souls who lost their lives in the construction of the ship and its tragic sinking.

The massive ship, designed by County Down man Thomas Andrews, was built at Harland and Wolff Shipyards in Belfast. Andrews went down with his ship.

Andrews' mammoth ship was 882 feet long and had a gross tonnage of 45,000 tons. After hitting the iceberg it took just two hours and 40 minutes to sink.

Irish Weather Online's research shows that 110 Irish lost their lives on the Titanic while 54 survived. Another five men died during the construction of the ship at the Belfast shipyard of Harland and Wolff.

Of the victims, 11 men and women were from the town of Addergoole, County Mayo. They were part of a party of 14 who had boarded the ship at Cobh, County Cork. Many of the other passengers were from Ballydesmond and Ballydehob in County Cork as well as Belfast.

Johanna O'Brien Godfrey and her husband Thomas O'Brien, farmers from Pallasgreen, County Limerick, also boarded at Cobh. Sadly, the "Women and Children," first directive with regard to the occupation of lifeboats, meant that Johanna survived while her husband remained on board and died.

Neal McNamee from Donegal and his British wife Eileen had only been married for three months when they lost their lives.

Six members of the Rice family from Athlone, County Westmeath all perished. Margaret and her five children were returning to Spokane, Washington. Her husband had been killed in a railway accident in Washington in 1909 which had prompted Margaret to go home. They were traveling to Washington to start their new life.

One of the luckiest passengers on the Titanic was Father Francis M. Browne. He disembarked at Cobh having captured priceless photos of the maiden voyage. There is also a story about a young engine room worker, John Coffey, who deserted at Cobh.

Eugene Daly, from Athlone, claimed for months afterward that he had survived the sinking of the Titanic by leaping overboard and clinging to a raft. He claimed it was the thickness of his overcoat that kept him alive in the icy waters.

These are just a few of the stories from the 110 people who lost their lives on board the Titanic. Below find a full list of the Irish who died on that fateful night.

LIST OF THE IRISH WHO LOST THEIR LIVES

Andrews, Thomas Jr. – Comber, Co Down

Barry, Julia – Farranfore, Co Kerry

Beattie, Joseph – 3 Isthmus Street, Belfast

Bittle, Robert – Co Armagh

Blaney, J. – Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Bourke, Catherine – Carrowskehine, Castlehill, Ballina, Co Mayo

Bourke, John – Carrowskehine, Castlehill, Ballina, Co Mayo

Bourke, Mary – Addergoole, Co Mayo

Buckley, Katherine – Ovens, Co Cork

Burke, Jeremiah – Ballinoe, Upper Glanmire, White’s Cross, County Cork

Burns, Mary Delia – Kilmacowan, Knocknahur, Ballysadare, County Sligo

Calderwood, Hugh - 6 Cargill Street, Belfast, Co Antrim

Campbell, William – Belfast, Co Antrim

Canavan Mary – Tonacrick, Co Mayo

Canavan, Patrick – Tonacrick, Co Mayo

Carr, Jane – Castlerock, Aclare, Tobbercurry, County Sligo

Charters, David – Balinalee, Co Longford

Chisholm, Roderick – Belfast, Co Antrim

Colbert, Patrick – Kilconlea, Abeyfeale, Co Limerick

Colley, Edward Pomery (1st Class passenger, died on his 37th birthday) – Co Kildare

Conlon, Thomas Henry – Arvagh, Co Cavan

Connaghton, Michael – Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Connolly, Katherine “Kate” (35) –Bank Place, Tipperary, Co Tipperary

Connors, Patrick - Boherbue, Co Cork

Cunningham, Alfred Fleming – Belfast, Co Antrim

Donohue, Bridget – Cum, Lahardane, Co Mayo

Dooley, Patrick – Patrickswell. Co Limerick

Doyle, Elizabeth - New Ross, Co Wexford

Dwan, Frank – Fourmilewater, County Waterford

Ervine, Albert George – Belfast, Co Antrim

Farrell, James ‘Jim’ – Aghnacliffe, County Longford

Fitzpatrick, Hugh J. – Born in Liverpool but lived at 171 Nelson Street, Belfast, Co Antrim

Fleming, Honora ‘Nora’ – Addergoole, Co Mayo

Flynn, John – Carrowhakin, Clonbur, County Galway

Flynn, James – Cuilkillew, Co Mayo

Foley, Joseph – Mountplummer, Broadford, Co Limerick

Foley, William – Cummen, Donoughmore, County Cork

Fox, Patrick – Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Frost, Anthony Wood – Beflast, Co Antrim

Gallagher, Martin - Currafarry, Co. Galway

Godfrey, Johanna “Hannah” – Pallasgreen, Co Limerick

Graham, Thomas G. – Downpatrick Street, Belfast, Antrim

Hargadon, Catherine “Kate” – Carnamadda, Carraroe, Ballysadare, County Sligo

Hart, Henry - Ballisodare, Co Sligo

Harvey, Herbert Gifford – Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Hegarty, Nora - Killavallig, Carrignever, Whitechurch, County Cork

Henry, Delia – Clonown, Athlone, Co Westmeath

Haslin, James – Jonesborough, County Armagh

Horgan, John – Co Cork

Keane, Andrew ‘Andy’ – Ballydehob, Co Cork

Keane, Daniel – Cratloe, Co Clare

Kerney, William – Co Armagh

Kelly, James – Mill Lane, Leixlip, County Kildare

Kiernan, John – Aghnacliffe, Co Longford

Kiernan, Philip – Co Longford

Kilgannon, Thomas – Currafarry, County Galway

Knight, Robert – Belfast, Antrim

Lamb, John Joseph - Woodvicis Cottage, Glenerea, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Lane, Patrick – Limerick City, Co Limerick

Lennon, Dennis – Ballymahon, Co Longford

Lennon, Mary – Ballymahon, Co Longford

Leonard, Matthew – Born in USA, reared in Belfast, Co Antrim

Linehan, Michael - Freeholds, Boherboy, Co Cork

Linnane, John – Kildorrery, County Cork

Mahon, Delia – Derrymartin, Co Mayo

Mahon, John – Currowhunane, Curry, Co Sligo

Mangan, Mary – Carrowkehine, Co Mayo

McEvoy (McElroy), Michael – Dublin

McGowan, Katherine – Terry, Massbrook, Co Mayo

McGrady, James – Crossgar, Co Down

McMahon, Martin – Craigbrien, Co Clare

McNamee, Neal – Ruskey, County Donegal

McNeill (often listed as ‘O’Neill’), Bridget – Trien, Co Roscommon

McQuillan, William – 79 Sea View Street, Belfast, Co Antrim

McReynolds, William – Belfast, Co Antrim

Mernagh, Robert - Ballyleigh, Ballywilliam, Co Wexford

Millar, Thomas – Carrickfergus, County Antrim

Moran, Daniel James – Askeaton, Co Limerick

Morrow, Thomas Rowan – Drumlough, Rathfriland, County Down

Myles, Thomas Francis – Brook Lodge, Fermoy, Co Cork

Naughton, Hannah – Donoughmore, Co Cork

O’Brien, Thomas - Pallasgreen, Co Limerick

O’Brien, Timothy [sometimes listed as ‘Denis O’Brien’] – 196 Blarney St, Cork, Co Cork

O’Connor, Maurice - Boherbue, Co Cork

O’Connell, Patrick Denis – Ballydesmond, Co Cork

O’Connor, Patrick – Ballydesmond (Kingwilliamstown), Co Cork

O’Loughlin, Dr William Francis Norman – Tralee, Co Kerry

Parkes, Francis – Belfast, Co Antrim

Peters, Katie – Ballydrehid, Cahir, Co Tipperary

Rice, Margaret – Athlone, Co Westmeath

Rice, Albert – Athlone, Co Westmeath

Rice, Arthur – Athlone, Co Westmeath

Rice, Eric – Athlone, Co Westmeath

Rice, Eugene – Athlone, Co Westmeath

Rice, George Hugh – Athlone, Co Westmeath

Ryan, Patrick – Askeaton, Co Limerick

Sadlier, Matthew – Mohill, Co Leitrim

Scanlan, James – Rathkeale, Co Limerick

Scott, Archibald – 262 Conway Street, Belfast, Co Antrim

Shaughnessy, Patrick – Caltra, Co Galway

Simpson, Dr John Edward – Belfast, Co Antrim

Smyth, Thomas – Caltra, Co Galway

Stevenson, John – Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Swann, W – Belfast, Co Antrim

Tobin, Roger – Cahir, Co Tipperary

Turley, Richard – 12 Lettuce Hill, Divis Street, Belfast, Co Antrim

Watson, Ennis Hastings – Belfast, Co Antrim

Williamson, James Bertram – Botanic Road, Dublin

KILLED DURING CONSTRUCTION OF TITANIC AT HARLAND AND WOLFF SHIPYARD

(All from Belfast)

Samuel J. Scott, Catch-Boy, 15 years old.

John Kelly, Heater-boy, 19 years old.

William Clarke, Driller, 27 years old.

James Dobbin, Shipwright

Robert James Murphy, Rivet counter

*Originally published in 2011. Updated in April 2022.