On June 25, 1891, Charles Stewart Parnell and Katharine 'Kitty' O'Shea - one of Ireland’s most famous couples - finally got married.

In the 19th century, Parnell, originally from Cork City, was known as the “uncrowned king of Ireland.” A brilliant politician, he represented Ireland in the House of Commons in London, where he held great power and influence and campaigned for the rights of the Irish people who were living under British rule.

However, in 1880, at the height of his power and influence, everything he had built for himself came crashing down when he met Katharine 'Kitty' O'Shea, the wife of a member of parliament, Captain William Henry O’Shea.

Kitty and Captain O'Shea had separated around 1875, but he refused to divorce his wife, believing that her aunt was set to leave them a hefty inheritance.

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Parnell and O'Shea embarked on an affair that was later dubbed 'the worst kept secret in London.'

Indeed, Katharine is quoted in the 1931 book "Parnell Vindicated: The Lifting of the Veil" as saying: "Did Captain O'Shea know? Of course he knew. .. There was no bargain; there were no discussions; people do not talk about such things. But he knew, and he actually encouraged me at all times."

While Captain O'Shea knew about the affair, its public disclosure effectively ended Parnell's political career.

The Captain had kept quiet about the relationship as he was waiting to receive his cut of an inheritance from one of Kitty’s aunts. However, when Kitty's aunt died, and the money was instead put into a trust, he filed for divorce in 1889.

Parnell, who had now fathered three children with Katharine, was named as co-respondent.

At the time, divorce was almost unheard of. It became a national scandal.

Although Parnell knew the damage the scandal could cause to his career, he was not prepared to give up Kitty. He allowed all proceedings to go ahead in public, and the effect on his career was massive.

The Irish Party called a meeting to decide if Parnell could stay on as leader. Many turned against him because of the affair. The British Prime Minister, William Gladstone, told Parnell that if he did not resign, the alliance would be ended, along with the prospect of Home Rule for Ireland.

Parnell was ousted from the party, and his political career was destroyed.

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But on June 25, 1891, Parnell and O’Shea were married in a registry office after failing to obtain permission to hold the wedding in a Church.

Just four months later, Parnell, 45, died in his wife's arms, having succumbed to pneumonia. It was reported that 200,000 people attended his funeral.

O’Shea lived the rest of her life in relative obscurity.

After her husband's death, O’Shea wrote her reminiscence of when she first knew she loved Parnell. It was the autumn of the year 1880. They had met earlier that summer and carried on an affair despite her being married.

“On the platform for Eltham at Charing Cross (train station) stood Mr. Parnell. As our eyes met he turned and walked by my side. He did not speak. He helped me into the train and sat opposite me.

"I leant back and closed my eyes and could have slept but that the little flames deep down in Parnell’s eyes kept flickering before mine though they were closed.

"He took off his coat and tucked it around me but I would not open my eye to look at him.

"He crossed over and leaning over me to fold the coat more closely around my knees he whispered, 'I love you' and I slipped my hand into his and I knew I was not afraid.”

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*Originally published in 2016. Last updated June 2026.