Love, family, strength - there's an ancient Celtic symbol for most anything!

Celtic symbols held incredibly meaningful powers in the lives of those living from approximately 500 B.C. to 400 A.D. Celtic symbols can be beautifully intricate and in some cases filled with intense mystery as to the various meanings behind them.

Historically, we have very little to go off when attempting to grasp the true sense behind them. Many of the recurring themes in the meaning of Celtic symbols are love, loyalty, energy, wisdom, and war.

We have created a list of some of the most well known Celtic symbols to learn a little more about the language and intention of them.

Triskelion

The Triskelion symbol is made up of three conjoined spirals and rotational symmetry. Nature and the movement of life is the well-known meaning of the symbol, describing the past, present, and future. The symbol also shows strength in Celtic culture, it shows moving forward from adverse conditions.

Triquetra

The Triquetra, the symbol of eternal spiritual life, is one continuous line interweaving around itself which symbolizes the eternal spiritual life.

Carolingian Cross

It represents unity, balance, and the eternity of God.

Claddagh

The Claddagh ring is known worldwide and continues to be worn as jewelry because of its meaning. The heart on the ring represents love while the hands represent friendship, and the crown represents loyalty.

Celtic Cross

It’s believed that the first Celtic cross was formed by St. Patrick while bringing Christianity to the Druids.

The Awen

The Awen is a Neo-Druid symbol of balance.

