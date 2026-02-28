The people who carved these spirals and knots lived roughly between 500 BC and 400 AD and left behind no manual explaining themselves, which is why the meanings attached to Celtic symbols today rest on a mixture of later tradition, educated guesswork, and a good deal of invention. What recurs across the designs is a cluster of ideas around love, loyalty, energy, wisdom and war, and a fondness for the number three that runs through the triskelion’s conjoined spirals and the single unbroken line of the triquetra.

The symbols held incredibly meaningful powers in the lives of those living from approximately 500 B.C. to 400 A.D.

Historically, we have very little to go on when attempting to grasp the true sense behind them. Many recurring themes in the meanings of Celtic symbols are love, loyalty, energy, wisdom, and war.

We have created a list of some of the most well-known Celtic symbols to learn a little more about the language and their meaning.

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Triskelion

The Triskelion symbol is made up of three conjoined spirals and rotational symmetry. Nature and the movement of life are the well-known meanings of the symbol, describing the past, present, and future. The symbol also shows strength in Celtic culture; it shows moving forward from adverse conditions.

Triquetra

The Triquetra, the symbol of eternal spiritual life, is one continuous line interweaving around itself, which symbolizes eternal spiritual life.

Carolingian Cross

It represents unity, balance, and the eternity of God.

Claddagh

The Claddagh ring is known worldwide and continues to be worn as jewelry because of its meaning. The heart on the ring represents love, while the hands represent friendship, and the crown represents loyalty.

Celtic Cross

It’s believed that the first Celtic cross was formed by St. Patrick while bringing Christianity to the Druids.

The Awen

The Awen is a Neo-Druid symbol of balance.

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* Originally published in August 2017. Updated in 2026.