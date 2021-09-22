Planning a trip to Ireland and want to explore your ancestors' hometown? Legacy Tree Genealogists will create a personalized heritage tour just for you.

Founded in 2004, Legacy Tree Genealogists is the world's highest client-rated genealogy research firm.

The company provides full-service genealogical research for clients worldwide, helping them discover their roots and personal history through records, narratives, and DNA analysis.

If you are thinking of making the long-awaited trip to Ireland to where your ancestors came from, what better way to start than to research your family heritage?

A Custom Heritage Travel Plan will make the trip to Ireland even more special by creating a personalized travel plan for an ancestral hometown, which may include locations of your ancestors’ homes, churches, and other life events, that will help you make the most of your journey.

Legacy Tree Genealogists also offers a wide range of customized projects tailored to their client's specific research goals from DNA results analysis, mapping out family trees to research for establishing dual citizenship, and assistance with adoption investigations.

Completed projects are delivered in a deluxe binder, with an in-depth research report and analysis, a list of sources searched, digital and paper copies of all documents, family charts, and recommendations for future research.

They also provide clients with a private web page to share the results with family members.

Whether you have hit a brick wall in your research or if you are just getting started, Legacy Tree Genealogists can help you tell your story and preserve it for generations to come.

