Over 8,000 census substitute records from the Monaghan/Clogher region dating from the 16th to the 19th centuries have been added to the Roots Ireland database.

Roots Ireland holds over 23 million records, and the database is being added to continually. In 2022 so far over 57,000 records have been added to the Roots Ireland database from Monaghan, Tipperary, Westmeath, Galway and Kerry.

Now the group has announced the addition of 8,388 new Monaghan / Clogher census substitute records to their online portal.

The new records are as follows:

- 361 Inquisitions for County Monaghan dating from 1591. These list the properties held by people in Monaghan upon their death.

- 1,435 records from "Book of Survey and Distribution for County Monaghan" dating from 1641.

These records list the landowners of Monaghan at the time of the outbreak of the 1641 Rising.

- 833 records from "Book of Survey and Distribution for County Monaghan" dating from c. 1650s. These records list the landowners of Monaghan from the mid-1650s.

- 5,128 records from the index of wills for the diocese of Clogher, dating between 1659-1857.

- 631 records from an index of those who died intestate in the diocese of Clogher, 1793-1821. These list people who died without leaving a will in the Clogher diocese.

An up-to-date list of sources for Monaghan can be found at monaghan.rootsireland.ie.

Irish Family History Foundation

Roots Ireland is brought to the public by the Irish Family History Foundation. The Irish Family History Foundation has been the coordinating body for a network of county genealogy centers and family history societies on the island of Ireland for over thirty years.

The genealogy centers’ databases include parish church records of baptisms, marriages and deaths, many civil records, census returns and gravestone inscriptions. Millions of these records are searchable online, providing a unique resource for family historians not available on any other website. New records are added as the computerization of sources continues in the local genealogy centers.

To learn more about this special offer and what Roots Ireland offers, please visit www.rootsireland.ie.