According to Ireland's 1911 Census, the most popular boy's name was John, with 13.9 percent of all males called by this name. Amazingly over ten percent of boys were named Patrick. This means that close to one-quarter of Ireland's population was named John or Patrick (good saints names).

The most popular ten names in 1911 were John, Patrick, James, Michael, Thomas, William, Joseph, Edward, Daniel and Peter (check out the full list below). These ten names accounted for 60% of all male names in 1911.

As you can imagine names in Ireland have gotten much more diverse in the last 100 years. If you look at the list of the top 40 Irish boys names in 1911 you won't see any Conors, Seans, Oisins, Liams, Cians, Cillians, Darraghs, Fionns, Finns or Rians.

Top 40 Male names in Ireland in Census 1911

John

Patrick

James

Michael

Thomas

William

Joseph

Edward

Daniel

Peter

Martin

Denis

Richard

Timothy

Francis

Robert

George

Charles

Jeremiah

Bernard

Hugh

Andrew

Pat

Henry

Christopher

David

Owen

Cornelius

Maurice

Philip

Edmond

Stephen

Matthew

Micheál

Laurence

Anthony

Nicholas

Mathew

John Joseph

Samuel

The 1911 Census of Ireland

The Census of Ireland, 1911 was the last census that covered the whole island of Ireland. Censuses were taken at ten-year intervals from 1821 onwards, but the 1921 census was canceled due to the Irish War of Independence.

The original records of the 1821 to 1851 censuses were destroyed by fire at the Four Courts in Dublin during the Irish Civil War, while those between 1861 and 1891 were possibly pulped during the First World War. All that remained were the 1901 and 1911 census, with the latter put online in 2009 by the National Archives of Ireland.

For more information visit the Central Statistics Office's site.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral