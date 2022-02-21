According to Ireland's 1911 Census, the most popular boy's name was John, with 13.9 percent of all males called by this name. Amazingly over ten percent of boys were named Patrick. This means that close to one-quarter of Ireland's population was named John or Patrick (good saints names).
The most popular ten names in 1911 were John, Patrick, James, Michael, Thomas, William, Joseph, Edward, Daniel and Peter (check out the full list below). These ten names accounted for 60% of all male names in 1911.
As you can imagine names in Ireland have gotten much more diverse in the last 100 years. If you look at the list of the top 40 Irish boys names in 1911 you won't see any Conors, Seans, Oisins, Liams, Cians, Cillians, Darraghs, Fionns, Finns or Rians.
Top 40 Male names in Ireland in Census 1911
John
Patrick
James
Michael
Thomas
William
Joseph
Edward
Daniel
Peter
Martin
Denis
Richard
Timothy
Francis
Robert
George
Charles
Jeremiah
Bernard
Hugh
Andrew
Pat
Henry
Christopher
David
Owen
Cornelius
Maurice
Philip
Edmond
Stephen
Matthew
Micheál
Laurence
Anthony
Nicholas
Mathew
John Joseph
Samuel
The 1911 Census of Ireland
The Census of Ireland, 1911 was the last census that covered the whole island of Ireland. Censuses were taken at ten-year intervals from 1821 onwards, but the 1921 census was canceled due to the Irish War of Independence.
The original records of the 1821 to 1851 censuses were destroyed by fire at the Four Courts in Dublin during the Irish Civil War, while those between 1861 and 1891 were possibly pulped during the First World War. All that remained were the 1901 and 1911 census, with the latter put online in 2009 by the National Archives of Ireland.
For more information visit the Central Statistics Office's site.
