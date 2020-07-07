Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Sweeney

Irish derivation: Mac Suibhne

Name meaning: "Son of the pleasant one"

Counties associated with the name: Donegal

Coat of arms motto: "Strike for Victory."

Interesting facts: The Sweeney clan is thought to have originated in Scotland before emigrating to Ireland, particularly the Ulster region.

Some famous Sweeneys:

Alison Sweeney (1976-, American television actress)

Anne Sweeney (1957-, President of Disney-ABC Television Group)

Bob KO Sweeney (1894-1961, American boxer)

Brian Sweeney (1974-, professional baseball player)

