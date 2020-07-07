Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Sweeney
Irish derivation: Mac Suibhne
Name meaning: "Son of the pleasant one"
Counties associated with the name: Donegal
Coat of arms motto: "Strike for Victory."
Interesting facts: The Sweeney clan is thought to have originated in Scotland before emigrating to Ireland, particularly the Ulster region.
Some famous Sweeneys:
- Alison Sweeney (1976-, American television actress)
- Anne Sweeney (1957-, President of Disney-ABC Television Group)
- Bob KO Sweeney (1894-1961, American boxer)
- Brian Sweeney (1974-, professional baseball player)
