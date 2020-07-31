Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Duffy: its meaning, origins, interesting facts, and famous people with the last name Duffy.
Are you a member of the Duffy family? Know that it's a great Irish name but have always wanted to learn more, like what exactly it means or what part of Ireland it's associated with?
We have all the facts on the Irish surname Duffy here!
Irish derivation of Duffy:
Ó Dubhthaigh.
Name meaning:
"Descendant of the dark one."
Counties associated with the name:
Monaghan.
Duffy Coat of Arms motto:
"Like lightning."
Interesting facts about the Irish name Duffy:
- A French pirate, Dupré, changed his name to Duffy to avoid a charge of murder and fled to Newfoundland.
Some famous Duffys:
- Charles Gavan Duffy (1816-1903, Irish poet)
- Eamon Duffy (1947, Irish historian)
- James Duffy (1889-1969, Irish recipient of the Victoria Cross in 1917)
- Joe Duffy (1956, Irish radio personality)
- Carol Ann Duffy (1955, Poet Laureate of the United Kingdom)
- Aimee Anne Duffy (1984, Welsh singer)
Are you a Duffy? Done some family research on your name? Let us know what you've found, or just say hello to you fellow Duffys, in the comments section, below.
