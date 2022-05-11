Your one-stop-shop for facts and interesting trivia about County Fermanagh!

Irish Name: Fear Manach: "Men of Manach"

Nickname: The Maguire County, The Lakeland County

Population: 61,000

Area: 715 sq miles



Province: Ulster

County Town: Enniskillen

GAA Colors: Green and White

Common Surnames in Fermanagh: Maguire, McManus, Dolan, McGovern, Johnston, McHugh, Lennon

Famous People with Fermanagh roots: Samuel Beckett (studied in the county), Gordon Wilson (famous Irish senator and peace advocate), and playwright Oscar Wilde; US Presidents Bill Clinton, Woodrow Wilson and Ulysses S. Grant have Fermanagh roots

A Brief History:

County Fermanagh is one of the nine counties in the province of Ulster and is one of the six counties of Northern Ireland. Fermanagh is famous for its lakes, particularly Lough Erne, and waterways.

The Maguire clan was the dominant Celtic tribe in Fermanagh. Much of the county was settled by English and Scottish people after the Maguire lands were confiscated in the 1600s.

Farming and tourism are the major economic activities in this rural county.

Key Attractions:

Lough Erne and the Erne Waterway are renowned and cabin cruisers and other boats are common sights on the water as are anglers.

Enniskillen, the main town in the county, is home to the Castle Coole Estate and Enniskillen Castle. Enniskillen Castle houses The Inniskillings Museum, which is dedicated to the famous The Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers and the 5th Royal Inniskilling Dragoon Guards of the British Army.

Other Fermanagh attractions include Belleek Pottery, Castle Archdale, Crom Estate, Devenish Island and the Marble Arch Caves.