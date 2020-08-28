The Hut Near the Bog features philosopher Dr. James Hoctor and his mother, life coach Sheila Hoctor

The Hut Near The Bog, a podcast produced on a dairy farm near the village of Rathcabbin in North Tipperary, recently beat stiff competition to become the number one ranked philosophy podcast in the Apple Podcast Charts for Ireland.

Hosted by Sheila Hoctor, a life & business coach, and her son, the philospher Dr. James Hoctor, the podcast draws on the expertise and life experiences of its hosts, as well as, the collective wisdom of Irish generations past to discuss various aspects of life, such as gratitude, grief, uncertainty, and encourgement.

The show topped rival podcasts produced by international news website Vox, and the prominent Indian American author - Deepak Chopra - to take the number one position.

In a statement, Sheila said, "We are just so delighted that we have been able to help people in a meaningful and thought-provoking way.

"Our aim with this podcast was to help people reflect during the lockdown period and we have been inundated with kind messages and expressions of gratitude ever since we released our first episode."

The podcast is available for free and can be found on all major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts!

