What are the directions for Ireland?

How might I answer this question? It all depends on your location of origin when traveling to Ireland.

I might say: From North America, Ireland is just east of Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, as an airplane flies, just under 2,000 miles.

Gander International Airport was a crucial international refueling station for the Great Circle Route and during World War II. My late father Martin J. Walsh Jr. stopped there on his 1953 trip to Ireland, sending and writing postcards home to his folks in rural Murdock, Minnesota. Read about my dad's 1953 vintage Irish Kodachromes at IrishCentral.

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.