The Wild Goose pub in Downtown Willoughby, Ohio had the luck of the Irish on its side when their Irish flag was returned safely after being stolen.

“Our Irish flag has been returned!" The Wild Goose said on Facebook on Thursday night, just two days after it announced that the flag had been stolen.

"Many thanks to all who shared and helped us get it back. Our Willoughby community is wonderful and always has our back. We will happily return the favor!

“Willoughby PD said it best, we are and will continue to be #WilloughbyStrong - Happy St. Patrick’s Week.”

🇮🇪🇮🇪Our Irish flag has been returned! Many thanks to all who shared and helped us get it back. Our Willoughby community... Posted by The Wild Goose on Thursday, March 10, 2022

The return of the stolen Irish flag came not a moment too soon as The Wild Goose pub is in the midst of its 18 Days of March event series in the lead-up to St. Patrick's Day on March 17.

Earlier this week, the Wild Goose shared screenshots of their CCTV and said: “Dear Guy who stole our Irish Flag during St. Pats Season please bring it back before we ask the Willoughby Police Department to find you … Please and Thanks”

Dear Guy who stole our Irish Flag during St. Pats Season please bring it back before we ask the Willoughby Police Department to find you … Please and Thanks ☘️❤️ PLEASE SHARE Posted by The Wild Goose on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Turns out the Willoughby Police Department did step in, and shared on Facebook the footage of the Irish flag being stolen:

The Willoughby Police Department is attempting to identify the subject who stole the Irish flag from a DTW business. If you know the identity of the subject, please contact the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210; reference 22-07368. Thank you, we appreciate your help in the matter. #willoughbystrong Posted by Willoughby Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022