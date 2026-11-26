The Washington Ireland Program has celebrated the achievements of two of its alumni at its annual gathering in Belfast. Philip O'Callaghan received the Spirit of WIP Service and Leadership Award, while Faith Drummond was named the recipient of the Rising Star Award.

Nominated by their peers, the awards recognize individuals who embody the values of leadership, service, and civic engagement that underpin the WIP mission.

O'Callaghan is a Global Director at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Drummond works with NI Alternatives, a community-based restorative justice organization that works with young people, families, and communities.

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Both were praised for their contributions to the program, their professional accomplishments, and their ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in their communities.

Reflecting on his award in a statement released by the Washington Ireland Program, O'Callaghan said, "I am incredibly honored to receive this award, particularly because it comes from fellow members of the WIP alumni community. I receive it with enormous gratitude and a renewed responsibility to live up to the values it represents. WIP has had a profound impact on my life, shaping not only the opportunities and friendships I have been fortunate to experience but also my understanding of what it means to serve and lead. I am incredibly grateful to be part of this community and hope, in whatever small way I can, to continue giving back and carrying the spirit of WIP forward."

Drummond, in the same statement, added, "WIP brings together people who are passionate about creating positive change, and I have learned so much from being part of such an inspiring network. This award is a reminder of the importance of staying connected, giving back, and supporting others, and I am proud to represent the values that make the WIP community so special."

Nicola Skelly, Executive Director of the Washington Ireland Program, congratulated both recipients and said in the statement, "Faith and Philip are exceptional representatives of everything the Washington Ireland Program seeks to nurture in its participants and alumni. Through their leadership, integrity, and commitment to service, both have made significant contributions to the WIP community and have earned the respect and admiration of their peers.

"Beyond their involvement with WIP, they continue to excel in their professional careers while making meaningful and significant contributions. Their willingness to lead, support others, and create positive change reflects the enduring impact of the Washington Ireland Program alumni network. We are thrilled to recognize their achievements and look forward to seeing the continued difference they will make in the years ahead."

WIP has operated for more than three decades, bringing together leaders from a wide range of communities and backgrounds for leadership and skills-development programs in post-conflict Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Its alumni network now numbers more than 1,100 emerging and established leaders from across the island of Ireland, working in business, politics, public service, education and civil society.