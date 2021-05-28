Any passenger arriving in the Republic of Ireland from the US is no longer subject to mandatory hotel quarantine with immediate effect from today, May 28.

In a statement issued this evening, Ireland's Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, removed four States from the list of designated States for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine.

The following States no longer subject to mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in the Republic of Ireland:

Belgium

France

Luxembourg

United States of America

The statement said: "It is a legal requirement that all travellers to Ireland must have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a COVID-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival to Ireland.

"In addition, it is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries also observe 14 days of Home Quarantine. This 14 Day period of Home Quarantine can only be shortened if you receive a not-detected RT-PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

"Testing is free when arranged through the Health Service Executive (HSE). Information on free post-travel testing is available at www.hse.ie.

"Due to concerns about the new variant of COVID-19, people travelling from Great Britain are strongly advised to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine."

The full list of the designated states that are subject to mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival into the Republic of Ireland as of today, May 28, is available here.

All travelers, regardless of where they are arriving from, must complete a Passenger Locator Form. Failure to do so is an offense.

Additionally, all passengers must "provide evidence that they have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a COVID-19 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test carried out no more than 72 hours before you arrive into Ireland, or have evidence that you are exempt from this legal requirement." Failure to do so or provide a valid excuse is an offense, and the passenger will have to pay and enter mandatory quarantine in a hotel until either a negative or ‘not detected’ RT-PCR test result is received or a 10-day quarantine in the hotel is completed.

You can view Ireland's Department of Health's regulations surrounding inbound travel here.

