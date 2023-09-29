Gardaí said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Co Offaly this afternoon, Friday, September 29.

At approximately 1 pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to reports of a violent incident at a residential property near Tullamore.

The body of a woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered in the property.

A male child was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the Midlands.

Gardaí said the boy is known to the woman and that they are looking for any other persons in connection with this incident.

The scene is currently preserved pending forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed in the case.

An Garda Síochána said it is aware that images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps and is appealing to any person who receives these images not to share the content further.

Responding to the incident, Independent TD for Laois/ Offaly Carol Nolan told The Irish Independent: “My heartfelt condolences and sympathy go out to this lady’s family.

"Violence of this nature is always a traumatising and shattering event, and I can only imagine what they are going through.

"The community will be deeply shocked and saddened by this tragedy.

"I want to fully support the work of the gardaí in their efforts to establish the facts.

"My prayers are with all of those impacted by this terrible and dreadfully distressing event.”

Fine Gael Councillor in Tullamore Neil Feighery told the PA that the community will “rally around” the impacted families in the wake of the tragedy.

“We are, as a community, in absolute shock. We are still coming to terms with the news and we’re waiting to hear from An Garda Siochana but the reports are truly shocking,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are genuinely with the family impacted by this terrible, terrible, terrible tragedy.

“It’s something that is really hard to comprehend and please, God, the families will get the support and grace and blessings that they need at this horrendous time.

“Truly horrendous time for our community and for our town and for our area.

“I just wanted to send my own sympathies and give my sincerest sympathies – and everything that can be done by the Tullamore community will be done in the coming days and weeks.”

Tullamore, Co Offaly was rocked by a similarly violent crime in January 2022 when 23-year-old Ashling Murphy was fatally attacked while jogging.