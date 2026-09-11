Protests are set to be held across Ireland this weekend during US President Donald Trump's visit to Dublin and Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Trump is heading to Ireland to attend the final days of the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament, which is being hosted at his resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

The US President will be in Ireland a week after the latest Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll found that 69% of respondents do not welcome his visit.

Trump is due to arrive at Dublin Airport on Saturday morning, where he is expected to be greeted by Tánaiste Simon Harris.

From Dublin Airport, he will travel via Marine One to Phoenix Park for a "brief courtesy call" with President Catherine Connolly, a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and an engagement with US Ambassador Ed Walsh.

Phoenix Park closed to all traffic and pedestrians at 11 pm on Thursday, and will not reopen "until after the completion of the policing and security operation in the Dublin Region" on Saturday, Gardaí said.

From Dublin, Trump will travel to Doonbeg via Shannon Airport in Co Clare.

The President's visit - which is not an official state visit - has prompted a staggering security operation in both Dublin and Clare.

Gardaí will also have to contend with the anticipated thousands who will be protesting Trump's visit to Ireland.

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Protests in Dublin

On Thursday, a temporary installation, commissioned by campaigning organization Uplift and created by Waterford environmental artist Seán Corcoran, was unveiled on the beach at Dublin Bay.

"NO KINGS – GAZA • IRAN • ICE," the large-scale artwork reads.

“We want to send a message to Trump that he is not welcome here in Ireland," said Siobhán O’Donoghue, Executive Director of Uplift. She added: "His presidency has brought nothing but terror, destruction, and death, and he is not welcome here."

O’Donoghue said: “We chose sand to drive home the message that Trump’s administration will one day be history. Just as our message will be washed away by the tide, so too will Trump be washed away by the power of ordinary people protecting each other and organising together.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Neutrality League, the Irish Anti-War Movement, and Tonn na Clé have spearheaded what is shaping up to be a massive protest in Dublin City on Saturday.

The "No Welcome for Trump" march, set to begin at 1 pm at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Street, has won the backing of several major Irish political parties, including Sinn Féin, Labour, Social Democrats, People Before Profit / Solidarity, and the Greens.

It is further being supported by groups including Amnesty International Ireland, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Unite the Union, and Mothers Against Genocide.

A poster circulating on social media advertising the Dublin demonstration labels Trump as a "warmonger," "racist," "Epstein class," "genocide complicit," and "climate denier."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Neutrality League (@irishneutralityleague)

An Garda Síochána said on Friday that "there are no public events in the Dublin Region connected with the visit," and that "Dublin City Centre remains open for business."

However, the Irish police force said it is "aware of proposed protest and public gatherings to take place in Dublin City Centre around lunchtime [on Saturday].

"An Garda Síochána is engaging with a number of protest groups who wish to gather over the duration of this visit. Peaceful protest will be facilitated, and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to Dublin City Centre.

"Other potential protest activity being promoted online has not engaged with An Garda Síochána.

"It is expected that a public gathering will congregate in the vicinity of the Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, and it is likely that this public gathering will walk towards Government buildings.

"An Garda Síochána said it will have "appropriate traffic management measures in place around and to facilitate this public gathering," and it will advise members of the public further if/ when further information is available.

Protests in Shannon

After engagements in Dublin, Trump is expected to fly to Shannon Airport and proceed to Doonbeg on Saturday.

On Friday, a listener reached out to Today FM to share the "F-ck Trump" message she and her husband laid out on their property, which is in the flight path of Shannon Airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Today FM 💛 (@todayfm)

Meanwhile, Shannonwatch, a group of activists that calls for the end of the US military's use of Shannon Airport, noted in a statement this week that while it has protested every US President's visit to Ireland, "the litany of crimes committed by Trump and his US administration are particularly reprehensible."

The group has hit out at the presence of US military aircraft at Shannon Airport in recent days, which they say is in direct conflict with the Irish Constitution.

Shannonwatch said: "The vast majority of people in Ireland are fundamentally opposed to crimes against humanity and the environment. They stand with Palestine, and all oppressed peoples. We encourage them to make this clear by participating in peaceful protests against Trump over the coming weekend."

Shannonwatch says it will join with other groups and individuals at Shannon Airport from 1 pm on Saturday to protest. The group added that it "fully supports protests at Doonbeg where Trump will spend a large part of the weekend, and in Dublin on Saturday 12th."

Protests in Doonbeg

The environmental group Futureproof Clare will also be demonstrating in Doonbeg, less than an hour's drive from Shannon Airport, as well as Shannon over the weekend.

"In Ireland, we might not be the kind and hospitable country that we once were, but we are still known for giving 100,000 welcomes or Cead Míle Fáilte, as Gaeilge," the group said in a statement on social media.

"Well now it's time for Cead Míle Feck Offs to DJT."

Futureproof Clare said that on Saturday and Sunday, they will be setting out to show Trump and the rest of the world "that we do not tolerate bullies, liars, cheats and violence."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma O'Grady (@byemmaby)

An Garda Síochána said on Friday that it is engaging with a number of protest groups who have indicated that they may gather in Doonbeg during the President's visit.

"Peaceful protest will be facilitated, and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the local community," Gardaí said on Friday.

"Other potential protest activity being promoted online has not engaged with An Garda Síochána."

Gardaí added that a designated protest location has been identified at Doonbeg village.