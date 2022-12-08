On the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely, investigating Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station in Dublin are continuing to appeal to the public for information.

Gardaí said in a new appeal on December 8 that 22-year-old Deely, originally from Naas in Co Kildare who had been living on Serpentine Avenue in Ballsbridge, Dublin, attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, Dublin 2.

Afterward, Deely proceeded to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street which he left between 2:30 am and 3:25 am on December 8, 2000.

The weather on the night in question was extremely wet and there was a taxi strike in progress.

At 3:35 am that morning, Deely went to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2. CCTV footage of the rear entrance of Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices on Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2 at 3:35 am that morning shows an unknown male conversing with Deely at the back gate of BIAM. This male has never been identified.

Deely was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4:14 am.

31 seconds later, a male was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction as Deely. It has not been confirmed if this is the same male seen conversing with Deely at the rear entrance to BIAM.

An investigation was immediately launched by Gardaí at Harcourt Terrace and Irishtown Garda Stations.

In May 2016, a review and reinvestigation into the disappearance of Deely commenced in Pearse Street Garda Station. To date, 876 jobs have been created and addressed by the Review Team.

Trevor Deely was 6ft 1”, slim build, short red/brown hair, fair complexion and last sighted wearing a mustard and b

rown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket, carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station are now appealing for information that will assist the Garda investigation into the disappearance of Deely.

Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation, Gardaí said.

Anyone with information can call Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.

