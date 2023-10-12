Superintendent Adrian Gamble of Midleton Garda Station in Co Cork said today, Thursday, October 12, that an investigation team based in Midleton Garda Station continues to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the murder of Tina Satchwell.

Satchwell was reported as missing from her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork in March 2017. Earlier this week, Gardaí upgraded the missing person case to a murder investigation.

A Garda technical examination at the residence on Grattan Street is continuing and a second search at a location between Youghal and Killeagh, Co Cork has been completed, Gamble said on Thursday.

He said that yesterday evening, the Garda Technical Bureau team discovered what are believed to be human remains.

The Coroner was notified and the Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Bolster attended the scene on Thursday morning.

The human remains have been removed to Cork University Hospital where they will be subject to further examination including DNA analysis.

Gamble further said that earlier on Thursday, a male in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Cork.

Gardaí said on Tuesday that a man in his 50s had been arrested but, after being questioned, was released without charge on Wednesday.

Gamble said the family of Tina Satchwell continues to be updated on the progress of this investigation by an appointed family liaison officer.

Gamble again appealed to any person who may have information on the murder of Tina Satchwell, no matter how insignificant you may think that information is, to contact the investigation team at Midleton Garda Station on (021) 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111, or any Garda Station.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

On Tuesday, October 10, Gardaí confirmed that the investigation into Tina Satchwell's disappearance had been upgraded to a murder investigation, six years after her disappearance in March 2017.

They further confirmed that a man in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Cork County. However, the man was released on Wednesday without charge.

Investigating Gardaí sealed off a residence on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork on Tuesday and a technical examination commenced.

In March, Gardaí at Midleton Garda Station in Co Cork issued a renewed appeal for information in relation to Tina Satchwell, who has been missing from her home at Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork since March 20, 2017.

Tina is originally from Fermoy, Co Cork but relocated to Youghal with her husband Richard Satchwell in September 2016.

Tina and her husband Richard were at a car boot sale in Carrigtwohill on Sunday, March 19, 2017, which they would have attended regularly, Gardaí said in their renewed appeal earlier this year.

On Monday, March 20, 2017, Richard went to Dungarvan at 10:30 am and Tina remained at their home in Youghal. When he returned shortly after 12 midday, Tina was no longer there. Her house keys were on the floor in the hallway near the front door and her mobile phone was in the kitchen.

In June 2017, Satchwell's family issued an appeal via RTÉ's Crimecall program:

Gardaí said in March that they had conducted hundreds of lines of enquiries and were exhausting more lines of investigation.

From inquiries to date, there is no evidence to suggest that Tina is alive, Gardaí said in March, adding that they were "extremely concerned for her wellbeing."