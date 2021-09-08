An investigation has been launched outside of Listowel, County Kerry, after three people were discovered dead on Tuesday night.

Police have launched an investigation into a double homicide and suicide in Ballyreehan, Lixnaw, County Kerry. On Tuesday night (Sept 7) the bodies of three members of one family were discovered. All had suffered gunshot wounds and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Gardaí said in a statement on Tuesday evening: “Gardaí in Listowel are currently at scene of an incident at a domestic residence in North County Kerry, this evening, Tuesday 7th September, 2021.

“Gardaí attended a scene and located the body of a female (60s) and a male (20s) inside the dwelling. The body of a male (60s) was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling. All three bodies have gunshot wounds. A firearm has been recovered at the scene.

“The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted. The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

“An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident at this time.”

Today, a family and a community are waking to the news that a mother, her son and her partner have been shot dead at their home near #Lixnaw, North #Kerry. There is no known motive for what happened. Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/0bDccC1Llf — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) September 8, 2021

The Irish Times reports that the alarm was raised on Tuesday night after a neighbor went to the house shortly after 9 pm and discovered the body of the woman. When gardaí arrived, the body of the man in his 20s, understood to be the woman's son, was also discovered in the house.

Gardaí began a search of the area surrounding the house and soon discovered the body of the older man in a nearby field.

Gardaí have stressed that their investigation is in its very early stages.

Ireland's acting Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys, tweeted “The shock and devastation being felt by the family and the community is unimaginable. An Garda Síochána [Irish police] is engaging with the local community and will carry out a full investigation.”

The parish priest of Lixnaw, Fr Anthony O’Sullivan, told Newstalk of the sense of unreality and disbelief in the village at the deaths. He told the radio station that he had been called to the scene at 11.15pm on Tuesday night to pray.

O'Sullivan said “There’s a sense of numbness, unreality, disbelief that it happened. I feel the same way myself, numb. It’s difficult to express how I feel.”