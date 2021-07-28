Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of a child in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast on Tuesday evening.

The PSNI confirmed that two children were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after what is understood to have been a domestic stabbing incident. They later confirmed that one child has died, while the other child is being treated for injuries in hospital.

“Police have commenced a murder investigation following the death of a child in the Brompton Park area of North Belfast this evening (Tuesday, 27 July) and made one arrest in relation to this," PSNI said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“The investigation is at an early stage and further information will be provided in due course.”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said it received an emergency call at 8:16 pm local time.

“NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment, two patients were taken to hospital in Belfast.”

Several politicians have offered their sympathies upon the child's death and urged people not to speculate as to what happened as the PSNI conducts their investigation.

Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in Northern Ireland, said everyone's thoughts are with Ardoyne tonight:

The North Belfast branch of the SDLP said its thoughts are with the Ardoyne community:

SDLP Belfast City Councillor Paul Mc Cusker said the news was "terrible sad and tragic:"

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane appealed for "everyone to be mindful" about posting or sharing information:

Doug Beattie, the head of the Ulster Unionist Party, said his prayers are with the family:

