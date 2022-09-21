A female in her 40s has been arrested in relation to the deaths of two youngs siblings in a car fire in Lacken, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath that occurred on Friday, September 9.

Gardaí said today, September 21, that the female is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the midlands.

An Garda Síochána did not confirm the female’s name and said they will be making no further comment at this time.

Previously, An Garda Síochána said that Gardaí in Mullingar, Co Westmeath were carrying out a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of siblings Mikey Dennany, 2, and Thelma Dennany, 5, in a car fire that occurred at Lacken, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath on Friday, September 9.

Gardaí said that shortly before 4 pm on September 9, the alarm was raised after a car with three occupants was discovered on fire on a rural road at Lackan near Multyfarnham. Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to attend at that scene.

An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where he was pronounced dead.

The remains of a juvenile female were discovered inside the car at the scene. Her remains were removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

An adult female was treated at the scene for burn injuries. She was taken by air ambulance to a Dublin Hospital. Her injuries were understood to be serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

On Thursday, September 15, the young Dennany siblings were mourned by hundreds during a joint funeral at St Mel's Cathedral in Co Longford.

The congregation heard that the young siblings were "inseparable in life" and are now "exploring the highways and byways of heaven" together.

