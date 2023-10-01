A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Offaly on Friday afternoon.

The teenager was arrested on Friday following the violent murder of Lorna Woodnutt in a property about 12km outside Tullamore in County Offaly.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged at Tullamore Garda Station shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday and appeared before a special sitting of the Tullamore District Court later in the evening.

Detective Sergeant Caroline Lyng said the accused made no reply when charged.

The accused has been remanded in custody at Oberstown Child Detention Campus and will appear before the court again via video link on Wednesday, October 4.

Judge Andrew Cody expressed concern about a video circulating on social media since Friday, stating that the video could potentially identify the teenager and adding that anyone found guilty of sharing it could face up to three years in prison and a fine of over €12,000.

The judge added that the video is graphic to such an extent that it may cause harm to those who view it, especially children.

He urged anyone in possession of the video to delete it without further delay and ensure that it is not circulated further.

The victim's body was discovered at around 1 p.m. on Friday after a video circulated online causing concern for her welfare, according to the Sunday World.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident and discovered the body of a woman in her 40s at a residential property in an isolated location outside Tullamore.

The Irish Times reports that the victim, who was named as Lorna Woodnutt later that evening, was murdered with a blunt instrument.

The teenager was arrested at the scene.

Speaking on Saturday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar offered his condolences to the victim's family and to members of the local community affected by the incident.

"I’ve heard the news of the really terrible events that happened, where a woman was killed and our condolences go to everyone affected and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the community," Varadkar said on Saturday afternoon.

Local Fine Gael councilor Neil Feighery said the community was in "absolute shock".

"We are still coming to terms with the news and we’re waiting to hear from An Garda Síochána but the reports are truly shocking," he told the Irish Times.