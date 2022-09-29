Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, will be renamed Emerald Park from January 1, 2023.

The new Emerald Park name was unveiled today, September 29, by Charles Coyle, General Manager of Tayto Park. Work is now underway to rebrand all elements of the Irish theme park before the new year.

The new Emerald Park name comes, not surprisingly, from Ireland's "Emerald Isle" nickname.

The Park says that a name change, and all it involves, is challenging, but that the team is looking forward to embracing a new era with a new identity.

📣BIG NEWS ALERT📣 From January 2023 Tayto Park will be officially renamed... EMERALD PARK! The news is out and we can't wait to take you all along for the ride 🎢🎉🥳🇮🇪 Find out more here: https://t.co/VCXfjgRCKo #emeraldpark #emeraldisle #taytopark #rebrand #renaming pic.twitter.com/oHYJsdrfFh — Tayto Park (@taytopark) September 29, 2022

Coyle said on Thursday: “When we announced that the name of the Park would change, we were inundated with ideas from the public and it was wonderful to see such enthusiasm. We commissioned a piece of research and Emerald Park was the clear favourite. We will start next year with a new name and new brand throughout the Park.”

Niamh Reynolds, marketing manager of the Park, said: “We made the strategic decision to not look for a brand title sponsor but rather create a new brand – Emerald Park which we hope will be supported next year by a number of strategic brand partners from various sectors – FMCG, energy, transport to name a few.

"We are actively meeting brand teams at present and we are very confident we will have the right partners in place for 2023."

The theme park and zoo was the vision of founder Raymond Coyle, who passed away in June and his son Charles now continues his father’s legacy. The long-term ambition is to make this park in Co Meath one of the best family attractions in Europe. With ground broken this summer on two new steel rollercoasters with a budget of €30 million, and no doubt some new arrivals at the zoo, 2023 and beyond is going to be an exciting journey for Emerald Park.

The Park notes that all Tayto Park Memberships that are still in date will be accepted. Once it expires, the information on the Tayto Park Membership will be used for a new Emerald Park Membership if a patron wishes to renew. All terms and conditions of the Tayto Park membership will remain the same.

The Park said that it will no longer operate the Tayto Factory Tour experience as its partnership with Tayto ends in December. With that, the Park will no longer be providing complimentary Tayto Crisps from 2023 onwards; crisps will be provided at the exit until December 23, 2022.

A new website and brand identity for Emerald Park will be unveiled in January 2023.