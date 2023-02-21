Serena Carney, a native of Swinford, Co Mayo, died in an accident on February 16 in New York City.

Carney, 29, has been described as "such a beautiful person inside and out."

Tragically, Carney's death comes just two weeks after her father Sean passed away at Galway University Hospital in Ireland.

Her family has launched a GoFundMe to repatriate the Irish woman to Co Mayo where she will be laid to rest this weekend.

The "repatriation for Serena" GoFundMe page, launched by John Carney, has raised more than €65,000 in four days, far surpassing its original goal of €10,000.

"Serena tragically passed away today the 16/2/23," the GoFundMe says. "In order to get her home unfortunately there are costs with it.

"We would ask for any small donation you can give please. Thank you. Serenas family xx"

An obituary from Pelham Funeral Home in New York says:

Serena Carney tragically passed away on 16th February in an accident. She was born on 11th November 1993 and was 29 years old when she passed. Serena was the fourth child to Nancy and Sean Carney and was one of 5 siblings.

Serena attended primary school at Swinford National School and secondary school at Scoil Muire agus Padraig, Swinford. She completed a hairdressing qualification with Galway Technical Institute in 2014. Serena had a talent for hair and make up and always presented herself so beautifully.

She went on to become a retail assistant at Mid-West Lights in Castlebar, Co. Mayo where she worked for 10 years before moving to New York to start a new life.

Serena’s mother Nancy died on 4th November 2016 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer; and Serena’s father Sean passed away only 2 weeks before Serena on 3rd February, also following a cancer diagnosis.

Serena cared so very much for her family and held everyone together during both tough and happy times. She was selfless in the love she showed and will be remembered by all her family and friends as the good-hearted spirited person she was.

Serena is survived by her Sister Sharon, Bothers John, Jason and Jamie, Grandmother Jo and Nephew Caelan, as well as all her Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Reposing will take place at Coady’s Funeral Home in Castlebar, Co Mayo this Friday, February 24 from 4pm - 7pm. A funeral mass will take place at St. Peter & Paul’s Church in Straide, the same church where Serena's father's funeral was held earlier this month, at 11am on Saturday, February 25, followed by burial afterward in Straide Cemetery.

Serena Carney's funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.churchtv/straide.